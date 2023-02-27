NoiseFit Halo with an AMOLED Display Introduced; Check out the Details!

With an aim to fill up its smartwatch tank consistently, home-grown wearable brand Noise has now introduced the new NoiseFit Halo. This is another affordable smartwatch with features like an AMOLED display, Bluetooth Calling, and more, all coming under Rs 5,000. Check out the details below.

NoiseFit Halo: Specs and Features

Noise’s Halo smartwatch has a round 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a screen resolution of 466×466 pixels and the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality. It gets a metallic build and comes in various strap options like leather and silicon (also includes textured ones).

The company’s TruSync technology enables stable Bluetooth Calling. This also ensures faster connectivity and less power consumption. There’s support for Bluetooth version 5.3. The smartwatch is backed by a 300mAh battery and is said to last up to 7 days on a single charge. It takes about 2 hours to fully charge.

For health tracking, there’s a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a period tracker, and a sleep monitor. You also get to track your steps, calories burnt, and distance covered. Plus, there’s the ability to measure stress and practice breathing exercises and track physical activities through more than 100 sports modes. This can be tracked via the NoiseFit app. You can complete fitness challenges and get rewards for the same. You can also see all the data in real time. There’s support for over 150 watch faces, which can also be accessed via the app.

Additionally, the NoiseFit Halo has Smart touch technology for gestures like double-tapping the watch to wake it up and covering the screen with the palm to turn it off or silence it during calls. Other features include the DND mode, Find my phone, an alarm clock, a timer, a stopwatch, remote camera/music controls, and more. The NoiseFit Halo supports an IP68 rating too.

Price and Availability

The NoiseFit Halo retails at Rs 3,499 and will be available to buy, starting today, via Amazon India and the company’s website. The watch competes with the Fire-Boltt Cobra, the Amazfit GTS 4, the Dizo Watch D Pro, and more.

It comes in Jet Black, Vintage Brown, Statement Black, Forest Green, Classic Black, and Fiery Orange color options.

Buy NoiseFit Halo via Amazon (Rs 3,499)