Noise Three Headphones with Dual Device Pairing Launched for Rs 2,000

Indian life-focused tech brand Noise is well-known for making affordable TWS, smartwatches, and headphones. Today, Noise is launching a brand-new headphone under its lineup called the Noise Three. It boasts impressive features and comes at an attractive sub-Rs 2,000 price too.

Noise Three headphones offer a 70-hour-long battery life for music listening. This is quite a long battery life, making them good for traveling and long study sessions. These also feature a foldable design and IPX5 water resistance.

Noise touts them as being durable headphones even through workout sessions. These headphones come in three different colorways – dark blue, black, and brown.

Image Courtesy: Noise

Dual Device Pairing is another highlight feature of the Noise Three headphones. With this, you can pair these headphones with your laptop and phone. Then, you get seamless switching between these devices, thanks to the feature.

Speaking of audio quality, these headphones come with 40mm drivers, which the company says “delivers rich and high-quality sound.” There is a gaming mode too, which offers latency as low as 45ms over Bluetooth 5.3. By the way, the headphones also feature quick charging support with the Instacharge feature, giving you 200 minutes of playtime with only 10 minutes of charging. The headphones also support USB Type-C charging.

Noise Three Headphones: Price & Availability

Noise Three Headphones have launched in India today and are available to buy for Rs 1,999 on Amazon, Flipkart, and their official store. Overall, these headphones seem like a decent addition to the brand’s portfolio.

What are your thoughts on the Noise Three headphones? Which feature did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.