NoiseFit Endeavour Launched with SOS Tech

Noise has just launched a new smartwatch offering, adding to the company’s vast lineup of products in the smart tech category. This new smartwatch is called the NoiseFit Endeavour, and it is made for adventurers! Noise is touting this with a “rugged look & design,” and it does have the build quality to back this claim up.

NoiseFit Endeavour features IP68 water resistance and has several color options that all fit within the rugged look of this smartwatch.

Image Courtesy: Noise

Moreover, this rugged smartwatch by Noise features up to 600 nits of vivid brightness levels on its 1.46-inch AMOLED display along with an always-on display feature. The Endeavour comes with a battery life that lasts for up to 7 days.

Another highlight feature of the watch is that it comes with SOS Technology. With this, you can quickly alert contacts of your location without any hassle within eight seconds, making it a very good tool to ensure safety while moving about. Speaking of moving, the watch comes with 100+ modes to track all your workouts.

You can save up to 10 contacts on the smartwatch and also use the BT calling feature for easy & versatile communication. The deal features a Functional Crown, and to help you achieve peace of mind, you can also use the Breathing Exercise feature!

NoiseFit Endeavour Rugged Smartwatch: Price & Availability

The new Noise Endeavour Rugged Smartwatch has launched for Rs 2,999. It is available to buy now from Amazon and the GoNoise Store. It has launched in Vintage Brown, Fiery Orange, Teal Blue, Camo Black, and Jet Black variants.

Noise has several smartwatch products under its belt, and this latest addition to the lineup is definitely a good one.

What are your thoughts on the newly unveiled NoiseFit Endeavour Rugged Smartwatch? Let us know in the comments below, and do tell us your favorite feature!