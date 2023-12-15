After boAt, Noise Introduces Its eSIM-Enabled Smartwatch in India

boAt recently introduced its first eSIM-supported smartwatch and it’s now time for rival brand Noise to follow the lead. The wearable brand has announced the Voyage smartwatch, which has eSIM enablement making it easier for you to conduct calls without a smartphone.

The smartwatch has support for both Jio and Airtel eSIMs and comes with three months of free 4G calling. As opposed to Bluetooth Calling, this functionality can provide a much more stable and convenient calling experience. There’s also the ability to save up to 200 phone numbers.

The Noise Voyage has a metal build and looks pretty premium. It features a 1.4-inch Retina AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 454×454 pixels. It also includes a stainless steel round bezel.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, of Noise, said,

With the launch of Noise Voyage, we take a step towards enabling consumers to unleash their full potential by harnessing technology for positive change.

As for the health features, the new Noise smartwatch has advanced health sensors to monitor the heart rate, spO2 levels, sleep, and even stress. There will also 100+ sports modes (with an auto sports detection mode) to track various activities, along with the option to track steps, calories, and distance.

It also comes with GPS and GLONASS for precise position tracking, especially during walking, running, hiking, and more. The Noise Voyage can go on for up to 7 days on a single charge and up to 30 days in the standby mode. There are various productivity features onboard like weather updates, an alarm clock, reminders, a calculator, quick replies, smart notifications, and more. Additionally, the smartwatch can be paired with compatible TWS (like Noise Air Buds and Noise Aura Buds) to listen to music via the smartwatch.

Price and Availability

The Noise Voyage is now available for pre-booking at Rs 999. This can get you benefits like Rs 1,500 off on Noise Voyage, Rs 1,000 off on the i1 smart glasses, two smartwatch straps for free, and priority shipping and delivery.

It will be available to buy via Flipkart and the company’s website, starting December 23. There’s no word on the price yet.