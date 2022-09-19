Amazfit GTS 4 with Bluetooth Calling, AMOLED Display Launched in India

Amazfit recently launched the new GTR 4 in India with support for Bluetooth Calling and now it has introduced yet another watch with the functionality. The new GTS 4 has landed in India with an AMOLED display, various health features, and more. Check out the details below.

Amazfit GTS 4: Specs and Features

The Amazfit GTS 4 looks different than the GTR 4 and comes with a square dial being more fashion-focused. The watch has an aluminum frame. It has a 1.75-inch HD AMOLED display with the Always-on-Display (AOD) feature, a screen resolution of 390×450 pixels, and more than 150 watch faces.

For the Bluetooth Calling feature, there’s a microphone and a speaker onboard. You can get phone call notifications too.

The BioTracker 4.0 Health Data sensor includes a heart rate monitor (swimming heart rate monitoring included), a SpO2 monitor, and a sleep tracker. There’s the option to track 4 health metrics in one tap. The GTS 4 also comes with over 150 sports modes with smart recognition of strength training exercises and 8 sports modes. It can also provide live sports data broadcasts. Plus, the workout data can be synced to the Adidas Running and Strava apps.

The Amazfit GTS 4 also comes with precise GPS tracking and navigation with the help of the Dual-band circulatory-polarized GPS antenna, much like the GTR 4. It runs the Zepp OS 2.0 and supports various mini apps like games (Dodge Mine and Schulte Grid) and GoPro and Home Connect third-party apps. It also has the Baby Records feature to record the baby’s feeding time.

There’s the option to store cards and access Alexa. The smartwatch is backed by a 300mAh battery, which is smaller than the GTR 4’s 475mAh battery. This can last up to 8 days on a single charge and supports magnetic charging. The GTS 4 supports 5ATM water resistance and music storage and playback.

Price and Availability

The Amazfit GTS 4 is priced at Rs 16,999, which is the same as the Amazfit GTR 4. It will be available to buy via Amazon India and Amazfit.com, starting September 22. It’s currently up for pre-booking.

The smartwatch comes in Infinite Black, Misty White, and Rosebud Pink colorways.