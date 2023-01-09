Dizo Watch D Pro with Dizo OS and Watch D Ultra Launched in India

As revealed last week, Dizo has introduced the new Watch D Pro in India. The smartwatch comes with the Dizo OS and the Dizo D1 chipset, which have also made their debut today. Alongside, the Realme TechLife brand has also launched the Dizo Watch D Ultra. Have a look at the details below.

Dizo Watch D Pro: Specs and Features

The Dizo Watch D Pro has the D1 chipset, which brings along better GPU integration and 4 times the RAM. Dizo OS introduces features like Art Filter watch face customization, the ability to change the arrangement of the 5 pre-set watch faces, smart DND mode, an enhanced weather app, and a shutter countdown for the camera control.

It has a 1.85-inch 2.5D curved display with 600 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. There’s support for over 150 watch faces with topical options like Pride Month, Diwali, Raksha Bandhan, X-Mas, and more.

There’s the inclusion of a 24×7 real-time heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, a calorie tracker, and a sleep tracker. The Watch D Pro can also provide users with water drinking and sedentary reminders and the ability to conduct breathing exercises. There are more than 110 sports modes and the ability to track running routes using the paired phone’s GPS.

The watch also supports single-chip Bluetooth Calling with a noise-cancellation algorithm for clear calls. It is backed by a 270mAh battery, which can last up to 7 days. The Dizo Watch D Pro comes in Classic Black, Silver Grey, and Lightning Blue colors.

Dizo Watch D Ultra: Specs and Features

The Watch S Ultra has a 1.78-inch AMOLED display, which makes the watch the first to have a square-shaped AMOLED display. The touch screen supports 500 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 368×448 pixels.

The smartwatch also comes with Bluetooth Calling and has a noise cancellation algorithm and a 120% larger speaker driver for clear sound quality. It is backed by a 270mAh battery, which can last up to 7 days.

The health features are the same as the Dizo Watch D Pro. There’s also support for over 100 sports modes, social media instant sharing, camera control/music controls, an alarm clock, water drinking and sedentary reminders, weather forecast, and more. The Dizo Watch D Ultra comes in Classic Black, Silver Grey, and Ocean Blue.

Price and Availability

The Dizo Watch D Pro retails at Rs 2,699 and will be available via Flipkart, starting January 17. The Dizo Watch D Ultra, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 3,299 and will be up for grabs through Flipkart, starting January 12.