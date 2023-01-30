Fire-Boltt Cobra Rugged Smartwatch Introduced in India

Fire-Boltt has announced a new rugged smartwatch called the Cobra in India. This is a part of its new Outdoor range and can withstand conditions like dust, water splashes, pressure, and more. Have a look at its other capabilities, price, and more.

Fire-Boltt Cobra: Specs and Features

The Cobra rugged watch has a three-layered body composition, which is lightweight and resistant to corrosion. There’s a metal frame and skin-friendly straps. It comes with an IP68 rating. There’s a 1.78-inch AMOLED always-on screen with 500 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a screen resolution of 368×448 pixels. There are multiple watch faces and a layout customization option to try out.

The smartwatch possesses around 123 sports modes and has an intelligent sports algorithm feature to track even the smallest details during physical activities. Plus, there are health features like 24×7 dynamic heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, female health care, and sleep monitoring.

Besides this, the Fire-Boltt Cobra comes with an inbuilt speaker and mic for high-quality Bluetooth Calling. You will get to access the dial pad and call logs while being able to accept and reject calls. The smartwatch can last up to 15 days on a single charge and if the battery-saver mode is on, you can up to 30 days of usage out of it.

Additional features include remote camera/music controls, in-built games, an AI voice assistant, periodical health reminders, weather forecasts, an alarm clock, a timer, flashlight, and a stopwatch, among other things.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Cobra comes with a price tag of Rs 3,499 and will be available via Flipkart and Fireboltt.com, starting January 31.

You can choose from four color options, namely, Solid Green, Solid Black, Camouflage Green, and Camouflage Black.