Noise Pure Pods OWS (Open Wireless Stereo) Introduced in India

Noise has launched its new earbuds called Pure Pods in India. Touted as India’s first OWS (Open Wireless Stereo), the earbuds support AirWave technology and a new form factor, which act as two of its main highlights.

The AirWave technology uses precise air conduction mechanisms, which calls for enhanced audio quality. The Noise Pure Pods earbuds come equipped with 16mm Neodymium Dynamic Drivers. Plus, the new design contributes to longer and more comfortable usage.

The Pure Pods are said to last up to 80 hours on a single charge. It also supports Noise’s InstaCharge technology, which can lead to about 180 minutes of listening time in just 10 minutes of charging. There’s support for the detachable Pure Band, which can convert the earbuds into a neckband for added convenience and suits well in situations if you need a different style!

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said,

We take pride in delivering yet another impactful offering, a testament to our unwavering commitment to relentless reinvention.

There’s a quad-mic setup, which comes with support for ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) so that the background noises and interruptions can be canceled while you go on a call. The earbuds also have support for Bluetooth 5.3 for enhanced and stable connectivity and quicker pairing.

Furthermore, the Noise Pure Pods have intuitive touch controls to change songs, play/pause songs, take or reject a call, and much more. The new Noise OWS comes with an IPX5 rating for water resistance capabilities.

Price and Availability

The Noise Pure Pods OWS comes with a price tag of Rs 2,999 and is now available for pre-booking via the company’s website. You can pre-book and get the Pure Pods Pre-Order Pass at Rs 499 for Rs 800 off on the Pure Pods, Rs 1,000 off on the Pro 5 smartwatch series, and priority delivery.

It will be available via Flipkart and the company’s website. starting December 19 in Power Black and Zen Beige colors.