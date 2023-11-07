Noise ColorFit Caliber 3 Smartwatch Launched in India Under Rs 3,000

Noise has introduced a new smartwatch as part of its ColorFit range in India. The new ColorFit Caliber 3 is yet another affordable option coming with features like an AMOLED display, an IP68 rating, and much more. If a budget smartwatch interests you, have a look at the details of this latest one in the market.

ColorFit Caliber 3: Specs and Features

The Caliber 3 has a square display spanning 1.78 inches. This is an AMOLED one with a screen resolution of 368×448 pixels and support for over 150 cloud-based watch faces. The watch has a metallic build and features a functional crown too.

The smartwatch also comes with 2 menu styles and gesture controls. There’s support for TruSync technology for stable connectivity during Bluetooth Calling (via Bluetooth 5.3). It also has 100+ sports modes (with auto sports detection) to track multiple activities so that you can set and try to achieve your fitness goals. You can also track the steps, calories, and distance via the NoiseFit app.

The ColorFit Caliber 3 has support for a 24×7 heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, and an accelerometer. There’s an option to monitor sleep and menstruation cycle. The watch also enables stress management and breath practice.

Besides this, there are utility features like weather updates, an alarm clock, a timer, a stopwatch, the DND mode, remote music/camera controls, and more. The smartwatch can last up to 7 days on a single charge and takes about 2 hours to fully charge. It also comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance as mentioned earlier.

Price and Availability

The Noise ColorFit Caliber 3 is priced at Rs 2,499 and is now available to buy via the company’s website. It rivals options from Hammer, boAt, and more. It comes in Space Blue, Mint Green, Rose Pink, Jet Black, and Deep Wine colors.