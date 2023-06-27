Noise Introduces New Apple Watch Lookalike at Under Rs 5,000

Noise has added a new smartwatch to its ColorFit range, the ColorFit Vision 3 in India. This one is yet another lookalike of the Apple Watch Ultra and comes with an AMOLED display, Bluetooth Calling, and more as its highlights. Check out the price, features, and more.

ColorFit Vision 3: Specs and Features

The ColorFit Vision 3 has a functional crown and features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display (encased in a metal frame) that supports 550 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 410×502 pixels. There’s the Always-on-Display (AOD) option and the ability to select from over 150 watch faces, including, 4 customizable ones. Plus, you get two menu UI options.

The watch supports TruSync technology-based Bluetooth Calling, which ensures stable calls and faster connectivity. There’s support for Bluetooth 5.3.

The ColorFit Vision 3 comes with the usual heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, a sleep tracker, a period tracker, and the ability to manage stress and practice breathing exercises. You get 100 sports modes, along with Auto Sports Detection for outdoor running and walking. All this can be tracked via the NoiseFit app.

You get a battery life of up to 7 days (up to 2 days with Bluetooth Calling enabled). Additional features include gesture controls, weather updates, a calculator, stock updates, Smart DND, remote music/camera controls, and so much more. It supports an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Noise ColorFit Vision 3 is priced at Rs 4,999 and can be bought via Flipkart and the company’s website. Although, its listing price on Gonoise.com is Rs 3,999. It competes with Noise Vortex, the Amazfit Pop 3S, and more.

The smartwatch comes in Jet Black, Classic Brown, Forest Green, Jet Black: Elite Edition, and Glossy Silver: Elite Edition variants.