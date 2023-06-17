Amazfit Pop 3S with an AMOLED Display Launched in India

Popular smartwatch brand Amazfit has introduced its new Pop 3S smartwatch in India. It aims to offer a premium wearable experience at an affordable price point. The Amazfit Pop 3S features a unique curved chassis design with a plethora of interesting features. Check out the complete specs list, price, and availability details below.

Amazfit Pop 3S: Specs and Features

The Amazfit Pop 3S stands out from the plethora of smartwatches in the sub-Rs 5,000 price segment with its zinc alloy curved chassis with rounded edges. It houses a 1.96-inch HD AMOLED 3D curved display. It maxes out at 410 x 502 resolution, with 330 pixels per inch (PPI).

Additional display features include Always On Display (AOD) functionality and 100+ cloud-based watch faces. The mid-frame houses a stainless steel functional knob. You can choose between two different strap options – a black silicon strap or a gray stainless steel strap.

One of the highlight features of the Pop 3S is its ability to offer up to 12 days of battery life. There is also the built-in Bluetooth calling feature powered by Bluetooth version 5.2. You can receive phone calls, save up to 10 contacts on your smartwatch, gain full access to a dial pad, and call history. There is also support for AI smart assistants like Siri and Google Assistant.

The Amazfit Pop 3S is also your perfect health and fitness companion. It offers features like a step counter, calorie counter, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and much more. The device is compatible with both Android and iOS. Other noteworthy features include the ability to receive weather forecasts, music controls, a remote camera shutter, smart notifications (including those for Sedentary mode), and much more.

Price and Availability

The Amazfit Pop 3S will retail at Rs 3,499 (silicon strap) and Rs 3,999 (metal strap). It is available to buy from the official Amazfit India website and Amazon. Additionally, you are eligible for 15% Store Credit and an instant Rs 200 discount if you purchase the smartwatch via the official store.

Buy the Amazfit Pop 3S on Amazon