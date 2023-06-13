Noise Vortex Smartwatch with an AMOLED Display Announced

Noise has launched yet another smartwatch called Vortex in India. This is the company’s latest one to come with an AMOLED display, Bluetooth Calling, and more attractive features. Check out the price, features, and more details below.

Noise Vortex: Specs and Features

The Noise Vortex has a round 1.46-inch AMOLED display with 500 nits of brightness and 466×466 pixels and supports over 150 watch faces. It has a metallic build with a glossy finish calling for a premium look.

The watch has a SpO2 monitor, a period tracker, a heart rate sensor, and a sleep tracker. There are also stress measurement and breath practice facilities. You also get to try over 100 sports modes to keep an eye on various activities. Plus, you can track your steps, calories, and distance covered, all via the NoiseFit app.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said, “At Noise, we are committed to staying aligned with our customers’ growing needs and consistently working towards exceeding their expectations through continuous innovation in the desired design. Our newest offering in the premium round dial category, the NoiseFit Vortex, will level up the game for smartwatch users by packaging innovation and lifestyle into the most compelling and long-lasting offering.“

The TruSync tech and the built-in microphone and speaker can help you conduct Bluetooth Calling. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth version 5.3, along with the ability to save up to 10 contacts, access the dial pad, and the recent calls.

The Noise Vortex has a 240mAh battery, which can last up to 7 days. Other features include weather updates, daily reminders, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, remote music/camera controls, Wrist Awake, Find My Phone, and much more. It also has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Noise Vortex is priced at Rs 2,999 and competes with the Fire-Boltt Dagger, the Gizmore GizFit Glow Z, and more options available. It can be bought via Amazon or the company’s website.

The smartwatch comes in Rose Pink, Jet Black, Vintage Brown, Space Blue, and Silver Grey color options.

Buy Noise Vortex via Amazon