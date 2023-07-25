Noise ColorFit Spark Smartwatch Launched in India

After introducing its first-ever smart ring, Noise has now launched the new ColorFit Spark smartwatch in India. The new sub-Rs 2,000 watch comes with a big 2-inch display, Bluetooth Calling support, and more. Check out the details below.

Noise ColorFit Spark: Specs and Features

The ColorFit Spark has a big 2-inch TFT square display with over 150 watch faces and multiple menu view options. It supports Bluetooth 5.3, which enables Bluetooth Calling based on the company’s TruSync technology. This ensures a stable connection and less power consumption.

The watch comes with a 24×7 heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. It also helps in stress management and breath practice. There are more than 100 sports modes to track activities like walking, running, and more. Plus, you can monitor the steps, calories, and distance, all via the NoiseFit app.

The Spark smartwatch can last up to 7 days on a single charge (up to 2 days with Bluetooth Calling enabled). Other features include weather updates, remote camera and music controls, an alarm clock, a calculator, a timer, a DND mode, reminders, smart notifications, and more.

The Noise ColorFit Spark is compatible with both Android and iOS and also comes with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. Additionally, it supports voice assistance via Google Assistant and Siri and comes equipped with inbuilt games.

Price and Availability

The Noise ColorFit Spark is priced at Rs 1,999 (Rs 1,799 on the company’s website) and can be bought via Amazon, starting July 25. It competes with options like the Fire-Boltt Tank, the Hammer Stroke, and more.

You can buy it in Forest Green, Charcoal Grey, Silver Grey, Cobalt Blue, Deep Wine, and Jet Black colors. So, will you buy the new smartwatch by Noise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.