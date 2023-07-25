Noise Introduces Its First Smart Ring Trying to Beat boAt to the Punch

Indian brand boAt recently announced its first smart ring, thus, making the concept more accessible to users in India. To stay ahead of the competition, Noise has now stepped into the new smart ring arena and introduced the Luna Ring. It has even opened pre-orders for the same. Check out the details right below.

Noise Luna Ring: Specs and Features

Noise’s Luna Ring has a lightweight and sleek design with a 3mm thickness. It has a fighter-jet grade titanium build with a diamond-like coating and is corrosion and scratch resistant. It also has a hypoallergenic smooth inner shell, becoming skin-friendly.

There’s support for Infrared Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors, skin temperature sensors, and a 3-axis accelerometer sensor. The Luna Ring can track the heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep, and even body temperature. On a daily basis, you can get data on Sleep, Readiness, and Activity. All these insights can be tracked via the NoiseFit app.

The bumps (including 3 LEDs & 2 PDs along with mechanical components) on the inside ensure the sensors are in direct contact with the finger for accuracy. This is clubbed with inbuilt algorithms to provide better readings.

The Noise smart ring has a battery life of up to 7 days and supports Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE 5) technology. Plus, it is also water resistant up to 50m.

Price and Availability

Noise hasn’t revealed the price of the Luna Ring yet but we expect it to be an affordable product. The pre-order is now live and can be availed of via a priority access pass. This can be bought via the company’s website for Rs 2,000. This includes some benefits too like a total of Rs 3,000 off on the Luna Ring, priority shipping and delivery, free liquid and physical damage cover, some bank offers, and a discount of Rs 2,000 on the Noise i1 Smart Glass.

The Luna Ring will come in 7 sizes and 5 color options, namely, Sunlit Gold, Rose Gold, Stardust Silver, Lunar Black, and Midnight Black.

Pre-Order Noise Luna Ring Here