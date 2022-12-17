Fire-Boltt Tank with Bluetooth Calling Launched in India

Fire-Boltt has introduced a new smartwatch called the Fire-Boltt Tank in India. The watch falls in the affordable price range and comes with features like Bluetooth Calling, built-in games, and much more. Check out the price and features below.

Fire-Boltt Tank: Specs and Features

The Fire-Boltt Tank has a rugged design and supports an IP67 rating for splash and dust resistance. It is also crack-resistant. The smartwatch comes with a 1.85-inch HD display with a screen resolution of 240×280 pixels.

The built-in speaker and microphone enable Bluetooth Calling. The watch is home to various health sensors like a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, and a sleep tracker too. It can also track the menstruation cycle and ovulation.

The Fire-Boltt Tank has support for around 123 sports modes and also supports GPS-based route tracking. Users can also get water drinking reminders and can even track the steps taken, calories burnt, and distance covered.

The watch has a battery life of up to 7 days of normal usage and up to 20 days on standby on a single charge. There’s support for smart notifications, weather updates, an alarm clock, music/camera controls, the ability to change the menu styles, an AI voice assistant, and inbuilt games like Floppy and 2048.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Tank is priced at Rs 1,999 and stands against watches like the Pebble Frost, the boAt Xtend Talk, and more options. It will be available to buy, starting today at 12 pm via Amazon India.

The smartwatch comes in Black, Grey, and Green colorways.