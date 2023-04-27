Hammer Introduces Two Bluetooth Calling Smartwatches Under Rs 3,000

Home-grown brand Hammer has introduced two new smartwatches, the Ace Ultra and the Stroke in India. Both come with support for Bluetooth Calling and have a big 1.96-inch display, among other things — all coming under Rs 3,000. Check out the price, features, and more details below.

Hammer Ace Ultra: Specs and Features

The Hammer Ace Ultra is a total lookalike of the more expensive Apple Watch Ultra and competes with options like the Gizmore Vogue, the Fire-Boltt Gladiator, and more. It also has its signature orange strap option. The watch features a 1.96-inch TFT IPS display with 600 nits of brightness and Always-on-Display (AOD) support.

The built-in microphone and speaker enable Bluetooth Calling. Plus, you get to use the heart rate sensor, a blood pressure monitor, and a SpO2 sensor too. There’s the ability to track steps, calories, and more.

The Ace Ultra supports more than 60 sports modes, which can be monitored via the Jyou Pro app. It can last up to 5 days on a single charge and comes with functionalities like music/camera controls, a calculator, password protection, and much more. It also gets access to Google Assistant or Siri.

Hammer Stroke: Specs and Features

The Hammer Stroke also comes with a 1.96-inch TFT IPS display and Bluetooth Calling support. The display, however, supports 500 nits of brightness. It also comes with the ability to save up to 50 contacts.

The health features include a heart rate tracker, a blood pressure monitor, a SpO2 sensor, a stress monitor, and a period tracker too. You get to practice breath training too. The Hammer Stroke supports up to 100 sports modes and ensures up to 2 days of battery life with Bluetooth Calling enabled.

Other details include in-app GPS, built-in games, music/camera controls, and more. It rivals options like the NoiseFit Twist and the Pebble Frost, among others.

Price and Availability

The Hammer Ace Ultra retails at Rs 2,999 and the Hammer Stroke costs Rs 2,199. Both can be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, the company’s website, and more online stores.