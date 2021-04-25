Ever since short-form videos and face filters gained popularity on the web, Snapchat has been one of the top platforms amongst creators. It was primarily because of Snapchat’s massive collection of unique AR lenses and nifty features you can use to make Stories. It lets you connect with friends, family, and subscribers in a different and fun way.

Now, following the rise of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic last year, Snapchat has garnered a ton of new users and added several new features and AR lenses to cater to them. However, the company is working on many new features to lure users. Let’s not waste any more time and check them out.

5 New Features Coming to Snapchat in 2021

So, here are 5 features that are coming to Snapchat in 2021. You can check out the interactive table of contents below to browse through the features.

1. Cancel Send

Recently discovered by reverse app-engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, Snapchat aims to add a new “Cancel Send” button for non-delivered messages. As a result, users will be able to un-send or cancel the process before a message gets delivered to a recipient. So it might be similar to the “Undo Send” button on which Twitter is developing at the moment.

Paluzzi discovered the feature in one of the latest beta builds of Snapchat. He shared a screenshot showcasing the new option, which you can check out right below.

#Snapchat is working on the "Cancel Send" option for non-delivered messages 👀 pic.twitter.com/KsVfvRaL7Q — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 22, 2021

2. Favorite Stickers

Stickers, as we know, have become a fun way to interact with friends on social platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Snapchat. However, unlike the former platforms, Snapchat does not provide users with a dedicated “Favorite Stickers” section. Snapchat is finally working on adding a dedicated section for stickers you’d like to use regularly.

Also discovered by Paluzzi, Snapchat has been working on the feature since February. However, it is not officially available for the public yet. He shared a few screenshots via a tweet recently, check them out below.

3. Shared Story

Apart from these features, Paluzzi also discovered a new feature related to the Stories functionality on Snapchat. As per Paluzzi, the company is looking to introduce a new kind of story feature called “Shared Story” to let you invite friends and family to join a story. You can check out the screenshots shared by the app engineer right below.

#Snapchat is working on Shared Story 👀 ℹ️ It's like a Custom Story but those who join can also invite their friends. pic.twitter.com/ol0oyvJzNT — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 22, 2021

According to Paluzzi’s explanation, it will be like a custom story that will include multiple contributors. The members who join a “Shared Story” can also invite their friends, add to the story, and see other members.

4. Remix Stories

Another new feature related to Snapchat Stories coming soon is the ability to remix stories. Popularized by TikTok, which is currently banned in India, the “Remix” feature has become quite a thing on social media platforms.

We recently saw Instagram introduce the feature for its short-form video platform Reels. Now, as per Paluzzi’s screenshots, it seems like Snapchat will also bring a similar feature soon enough.

#Snapchat is working on the possibility of remixing friends' Stories 👀 ℹ️ You can choose between different layouts to create your snap. pic.twitter.com/VJcEtMc9Ea — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 25, 2021

5. Friend Check-Up

Other than the above features, Snapchat also announced to add a new privacy-focused feature to keep users safe from strangers on its platform. The company announced to introduce a feature called “Friend Check-Up” to let users review the profiles of their friends. This aims to help Snapchatters identify any stranger in their friend list, whom they might have added mistakenly at some point.

The feature will deliver Friend Check Up notifications to users from time to time to encourage them to review their friend lists. As per Snapchat, this simple tooltip will help users “make sure it’s [friend list] made up of people they still want to be connected to”.

Now, coming to the availability, Snapchat announced the feature back in February. At the time, the company stated that it will roll out for Android in the coming weeks, and iOS in the coming months. Now, I can confirm that it has not made its way to the iOS version of the app yet. However, I am not sure about the availability of it on Android. So if you see the feature in Snapchat on your Android device, let us know in the comments.

Get Ready to Use Amazing New Snapchat Features!

So, these were 5 of the most interesting features that will soon come to Snapchat on Android and iOS. Moreover, following the ban of the popular short-video platform TikTok, Snapchat has garnered many new users in India. As a result, the company aims to continue its growth in one of the biggest markets in the world. So, which new Snapchat feature are you most excited to use? Let us know in the comments section.