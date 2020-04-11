When the threat of the COVID-19 causing Novel Coronavirus pandemic rose to an uncontrollable limit, many major companies like Facebook, Uber and Tesla came forward to help humanity fight back. Snap Inc. is one of these companies, which recently partnered with the WHO to release two new lenses in their most popular app, Snapchat. Now, the company added another new “currency scanning” lens that helps users donate and shows how those donations are used by the WHO to fight COVID-19.

The company announced the addition of the new lens in their recent blog post. It is released by Snapchat to spread awareness about the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO.

Now, this lens will be integrated within the Snapchat camera and will be able to scan 23 different international currencies. After scanning the currency bills, the app will bring up AR visualisations to show users how the donations help the WHO to track the spread of COVID-19.

The app also shows AR visualisations about patient care, medical supplies and R&D of COVID-19. According to Snap Inc., these fun AR visualisations should give an idea to the users about how their donations are helping the WHO to provide the necessary supplies to the medical workers, ensure complete patient care and to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.

After experiencing the AR visualisations, Snapchatters can easily donate their contribution to the cause and help the WHO fight back this deadly disease. Users can also share the Snaps and encourage other Snapchatters to make donations and help humanity survive.