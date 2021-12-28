Motorola to Launch Moto Razr 3 in 2022, Confirms Company Exec

Motorola will launch its third-gen Moto Razr clamshell foldable smartphone in 2022, a company executive confirmed recently. The device, which will compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3, is confirmed to come with a powerful chipset, an improved design, and other flagship-grade specs.

Moto Razr 3 Coming in 2022

Motorola released the first-gen Moto Razr, which was the first vertically foldable smartphone at the time, back in 2019. The Lenovo-owned company released the Razr 5G with improved cameras and the Snapdragon 765 SoC last year as its successor. And now, the company has confirmed to release the third iteration of the foldable in 2022.

Chen Jin, an IT manager in Motorola’s parent company Lenovo, recently took to Weibo to confirm the launch of the Moto Razr 3 in 2022. The company executive, in his latest post, shared an image, teasing the device in question. He also wrote that the upcoming third-gen Razr will come with an advanced chipset, better user interface, and other improvements.

Image courtesy: Weibo/Chen Jin

Hence, we can expect Motorola to pack Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 series chipset inside the next Moto Razr. It will be a significant upgrade over the Snapdragon 765 chipset in the Razr 5G, which would offer flagship-grade performance in the third-gen Moto Razr.

Furthermore, the company is aiming to improve the user interface of its upcoming foldable device, presumably to address the numerous software issues that users faced with the previous models. It could run the latest Android 12-based My UX skin out of the box. Other than these, there is no information about the cameras, battery, or any other specs of the device as of now.

However, if Motorola wants to improve the Razr, we think that it should make the upcoming model more repairable. The company should also focus on improving the quality of the display and the hinge of the device as many users faced issues with those in the first Moto Razr.

Coming to the availability of the Moto Razr 3, Jin mentioned that the company will initially launch the device in China next year, though he did not share a specific date. However, we expect the rumor mill to churn out more details in the coming days. So yeah, stay tuned for more updates. Also, let us know your thoughts on the upcoming Moto Razr 3 smartphone in the comments below.