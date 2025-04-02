Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Launched with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and a Big Battery

Motorola’s Edge series offers compelling devices at a relatively affordable price point. Their Edge 50 series from last year was received quite well throughout multiple regions. Now the company has launched its successor, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, featuring a slim design, Canvas finish, and a light-on-the-wallet budget pricing. Let’s quickly check out its specs and availability.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Specifications

The Motorola Edge 60 borrows a similar aesthetic as last year’s model, with a slim profile coming in around 8mm in thickness. Although that could be a bit thicker depending on the region. Despite the thin profile, it still manages to pack a 5,200mAh battery for the UK model, but there is also a 5,500mAh variant available for other regions, which also adds to the thickness.

Credit where credit is due, Motorola never fails to impress us by opting for a textured back rather than the typical glass sandwich, which is the case for most smartphones. The Edge 60 features a Canvas finish that feels quite premium to the touch. However, this material finish is only available with the “amazonite” color option. The other two color options come with faux leather backs.

Moving over to the front, the Edge 60 comes with a large 6.67-inch 1.5k LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is a curved panel which might be going out of fashion, but never fails to amaze me. To ensure your screen stays scratch-resistant, Motorola has outfitted the panel with Gorilla Glass 7i protection. And to secure the device itself, it has IP68 and IP69 rating.

Powering the device is a midrange MediaTek Dimensity 7300 or 7400 chipset, depending on regions. This will be coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and a max of 512GB of storage. As for cameras, it might seem like the phone features a quad camera setup, but there are only two sensors. A 50MP main shooter with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 32MP selfie camera.

Pricing and Availability

As discussed above, the phone will come in three color options. Amazonite (teal), Zephry (Pink), and Slipstream (dark blue). The Edge 60 will be available in an 8GB plus 256GB option, and a 12GB with 512GB storage option.

It is launching in Europe, Asia and Latin American markets with a price of £299.99 (about $390). You can grab the Edge 60 from your local retailer, Amazon or the official Motorola website. Let us know what do you think of the device, and whether you would be interested in getting one for yourself.