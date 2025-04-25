Your Next Motorola Phone Could Come with a Free Perplexity Pro Subscription

Just recently, we tested Perplexity’s AI assistant on iPhones, and shared our experience using it over Siri. Now we are learning that Perplexity has an official smartphone partner to showcase the prowess of its artificial intelligence search engine technology, and it is none other than Motorola.

Perplexity recently shared a post on X, announcing their partnership with the Chinese phone maker. The company also shared a blog post, fleshing out the details. They mentioned, “Starting with the new generation of Motorola devices, Perplexity will be pre-installed on millions of smartphones worldwide, giving Motorola users direct access to our answer engine and assistant”.

Perplexity will become part of Moto AI’s suite of features. Motorola’s flagship Razr devices will be the first ones to enjoy this experience. The benefits of this partnership will offer deeper integration of the AI. This will allow users to access the Perplexity assistant right from the cover screen when it’s closed.

You can even ask it to carry out tasks like “send emails, set smart reminders, play media, request rides, and book restaurant reservations”. It will also offer owners of the new Moto Razr and Edge 60 a 3-month free subscription to Perplexity Pro.

This move seems to come as a result of OpenAI’s partnership with Apple and Gemini’s integration in Samsung Galaxy smartphones. However, this isn’t the first time we are witnessing Perplexity Pro bundled with a phone. Something similar happened last year when users could claim a year’s free subscription with the purchase of a Nothing Phone (2a).