Alongside its tablet-style Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable device, Samsung has also launched the clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 3 today at its Galaxy Unpacked event. Although we have seen multiple leaks and renders at this point, the official unveiling gives us an in-depth look at the key specs and features. So, let’s take a quick look at those before moving on to the price and availability of the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Launched

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with a similar design as its predecessor. However, it packs a bigger 1.9-inch cover display compared to the 1.1-inch cover display of the Z Flip 2. It has a resolution of 260 x 512p and a pixel density of 302ppi. Users will be able to check notifications, glance at incoming calls, and even set customized wallpapers to match their style. You can also use it to take high-resolution selfies.

Upon opening the foldable phone, there is a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080p and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top and a punch-hole cutout to house the 10MP selfie camera.

Speaking of the cameras, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with a dual-camera setup at the back. This includes a primary 12MP lens with f/1.8 aperture and another 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree FOV. The primary wide-angle camera supports OIS for enhanced video recording.

Under the hood, the Z Flip 3 packs a 5nm octa-core processor clocked at 2.84GHz. It is presumably the Snapdragon 888 chipset and paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is also a 3,300mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging onboard. The device also supports wireless as well as reverse wireless charging.

As for connectivity, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS/ A-GPS. There is a USB Type-C port at the bottom for charging and data transfer and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentications. For audio, the device comes with a pair of stereo speakers with surround sound technology and support for Dolby Atmos.

Now, coming to the USP, just like its elder sibling, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also IPX8 rated for water resistance. So, it can stay under 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes. This makes Galaxy Z Flip 3 one of the first water-resistant foldable devices on the market.

It comes in seven vibrant colors, three of which will be exclusive to customers who get the device from Samsung’s official website. Moreover, unlike the previous model, the Z Flip 3 boasts a dual-tone design, which looks pretty cool. The standard colors are Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black, while the exclusive colors include Gray, White, and Pink. The device runs One UI 3.2 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is priced starting at $999 (~Rs 74,240). It will be available to buy from August 27 in select countries, including the USA, Europe, and Korea.

You can pre-register for the device on Samsung’s official website. Customers who will pre-order the Z Flip 3 will receive a free year of Samsung Care+ protection for their device.