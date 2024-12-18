Motorola’s US Future in Doubt After Patent Infringement Ruling

Lenovo-owned Motorola is the best option to go for when it comes to mid-range and budget smartphones. But soon you might not be able to find one in a store near you. That’s because Motorola is currently facing a lawsuit for the infringement of Ericsson’s patents. If the final ruling of the case comes in their favor then they could get banned from importing their phones altogether.

According to Reuters, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) judge found Motorola infringes on Sweden-based Ericsson’s patents of 5G wireless technology. This ruling was passed on Tuesday, December 17th. However, the final ruling of the lawsuit will be passed in April of next year.

Image Credit: Beebom

If the ITC follows through with the same ruling in April, it ban Motorola from shipping their phones in the US, ultimately causing their demise in the market. Ericsson filed a complaint against Motorola, alleging their phones violate the company’s patents. Motorola has since denied said claims but the Tuesday ruling shows otherwise.

At this point, it is just a waiting game to see what happens next. Motorola has a sizeable market share in the US, so it will be a big dent for the company if they lose out on it. Huawei suffered a similar fate, so I hope that this does not happen to Motorola. But what are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below.