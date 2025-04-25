Motorola Announces Its Entry into Open-Ear Tech with Moto Buds Loop

Among the less used but not forgotten wired earphones and the latest truly-wireless earbuds trend, there’s a new form factor. It’s been a thing for quite some time now, but big manufacturers have recently started taking notes of its benefits. We’re talking about the Open-ear earbuds category, as Motorola has debuted its first open-ear earbuds – the Moto Buds Loop.

Motorola has launched the Moto Buds Loop open-ear earbuds built in partnership with Bose. These earbuds sit just outside the opening of your ear and wrap around the ear bone to the back, giving an almost cyborg-like look. Individually, they almost look like miniature headphones.

Image Credit: Motorola

Bose is no stranger to open-ear technology either, as they do have a set called the Bose Ultra Open. Moto is no stranger to Bose, as they’ve previously partnered with the firm to tune their regular TWS earbuds. The Moto Buds Loop are powered by 12mm drivers which are tuned by Bose, and use dual microphones and AI features to cancel out outside noise.

Motorola claims the Buds offer 8 hours of playback on a single charge, and 37 hours with the charging case. There are two colors on offer — Trekking Green and French Oak with Swarovski crystals. While Motorola hasn’t given them an IP rating, it claims they’re “Water repellant”. Moto says the Buds Loop will be available “starting this Summer”.

That said, firms like Nothing and Sony also have their own open-ear earbuds, but of all, Nothing’s efforts seem to be the most intriguing. The Ear (open) is arguably the best effort at making open-ear earbuds mainstream. Although, it still mostly seems like a niche market.

What are your thoughts on the Moto Buds Loop earbuds? Let us know in the comments.