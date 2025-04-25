Home > News > Motorola Announces Its Entry into Open-Ear Tech with Moto Buds Loop

Motorola Announces Its Entry into Open-Ear Tech with Moto Buds Loop

Abubakar Mohammed
Moto Buds Loop as jewellery featured image
Image Credit: Motorola
In Short
  • Motorola has launched its first open-ear earbuds, the Moto Buds Loop.
  • They feature 12 mm drivers tuned by Bose and dual microphones to cancel noise.
  • The Moto Buds Loop will be available in summer 2025.

Among the less used but not forgotten wired earphones and the latest truly-wireless earbuds trend, there’s a new form factor. It’s been a thing for quite some time now, but big manufacturers have recently started taking notes of its benefits. We’re talking about the Open-ear earbuds category, as Motorola has debuted its first open-ear earbuds – the Moto Buds Loop.

Motorola has launched the Moto Buds Loop open-ear earbuds built in partnership with Bose. These earbuds sit just outside the opening of your ear and wrap around the ear bone to the back, giving an almost cyborg-like look. Individually, they almost look like miniature headphones.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Review: If Looks Could Kill
Moto Buds Loop in green and gold colorways
Image Credit: Motorola

Bose is no stranger to open-ear technology either, as they do have a set called the Bose Ultra Open. Moto is no stranger to Bose, as they’ve previously partnered with the firm to tune their regular TWS earbuds. The Moto Buds Loop are powered by 12mm drivers which are tuned by Bose, and use dual microphones and AI features to cancel out outside noise.

Motorola claims the Buds offer 8 hours of playback on a single charge, and 37 hours with the charging case. There are two colors on offer — Trekking Green and French Oak with Swarovski crystals. While Motorola hasn’t given them an IP rating, it claims they’re “Water repellant”. Moto says the Buds Loop will be available “starting this Summer”.

That said, firms like Nothing and Sony also have their own open-ear earbuds, but of all, Nothing’s efforts seem to be the most intriguing. The Ear (open) is arguably the best effort at making open-ear earbuds mainstream. Although, it still mostly seems like a niche market.

What are your thoughts on the Moto Buds Loop earbuds? Let us know in the comments.

#Tags
#Motorola

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

