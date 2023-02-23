Xiaomi Set to Introduce MIUI 14 in India on February 27

Xiaomi will be launching the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India and globally this weekend but that’s not it. The company is also set to introduce the latest MIUI 14 in India, which will happen the next day, that is, February 27. To recall, it was initially introduced in China in December 2022. Have a look at what to expect.

MIUI 14 Coming to India Next Week

The MIUI 14 update will become official in India next week, thus, bringing a number of new features for Xiaomi and Redmi phone users. Xiaomi hints at an ‘India-exclusive‘ experience, meaning we can get some new exclusive features too. But we are not sure what they will be. Xiaomi Fans, it's time to gear up for #MIUI14 – 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚. Join us on 27th Feb 2023 for an India-exclusive #ReadySteadySmooth experience. pic.twitter.com/uGf3u5gvUP— Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 22, 2023

MIUI 14 is more of a simpler skin, which doesn’t take up a lot of space. It has a low system occupancy and occupies around 1.5GB less space than MIUI 13. There will also be lesser pre-installed apps (just 8 uninstallable ones) and optimizations for third-party apps so that less power is consumed.

Another app-centric feature would be the automatic compression of apps that are not used too often. It is also said to improve the system fluency by 60% and some visual changes too. There will be new widgets, icon designs, customizable folders, and much more.

Other features include the new XiaoAi AI Assistant 6.0, several new privacy and security features, health sharing (much like on iOS 15), and so much more. We expect to get the proper release schedule of MIUI 14 at the time of launch and expect the new Xiaomi 13 Pro to come with Android 13-based MIUI 14 out of the box.

Speaking of which, the phone will bring along Leica-backed cameras, including a 1-inch 50MP main camera. The phone will feature a 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1900 nits of brightness, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, 120W fast charging, and much more. It will compete with OnePlus 11, the iQOO 11, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, and more.

We will keep you posted on the new Xiaomi products that are days away from launch. So, stay tuned.