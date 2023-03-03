These Poco Phones Will Start Getting MIUI 14 in India

Last week, Xiaomi made the latest MIUI 14 update official in India alongside the flagship Xiaomi 13 Pro. Besides this, it also revealed the release schedule of the update for the Xiaomi and Redmi phones. Now, we have information on which Poco phones will get MIUI 14 in India. If you have a Poco phone with you, check out the details below.

MIUI 14 for Poco: Eligible Devices and Release Timeline

The MIUI 14 update will be initially released for 10 Poco smartphones, including the recently launched Poco X5 Pro. For those who don’t know, the device is the latest mid-ranger 108MP cameras, a 120Hz display, the Snapdragon 778G chipset, and more.

The MIUI 14 for Poco update will be rolled out in a phased manner and will arrive for the Poco X5 Pro in Q1 2023. Here’s a look at the complete list.

Q1 2023

Poco X5 Pro 5G

Q2 2023

Poco X3 Pro

Poco F4 5G

Poco F3 GT

Poco C55

Poco M5

Poco M4 5G

Q3 2023

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Poco M4 5G

The update is expected to reach more Poco phones but that will happen in its own time. So, in case you don’t own any of the above phones, just wait for your phone’s turn. Do ensure your Poco phone is eligible for the upgrade! We got what you were lookin' for 👀

MIUI 14, the lightest and the most optimized MIUI for POCO will be released in a phased manner ✨



Check out this space for more updates! pic.twitter.com/VqSbpjYIK9 — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 2, 2023

MIUI 14: Features

MIUI 14 is said to be a lightweight skin with a size of 13GB, which is 4GB less than the MIUI 13 update. It comes with Smart ROM Optimization and even RAM optimizations for better performance and more space on the phone. There’s the feature to automatically compress unused apps too.

There’s the new card-style design and various home screen customizations, new widgets and wallpapers, and bigger and tabular icons. The update also brings along new privacy and security features and camera features (voice shutter and the ability to remove lines, shadows, and more from images), among other things.