These Are the Xiaomi and Redmi Phones Getting MIUI 14 in India

Xiaomi, just yesterday introduced MIUI 14 globally (after a China debut in December 2022), and now, the latest version of MIUI skin is available in India. The update is much lighter than the previous versions and focuses on a few design changes. Have a look at which phones are getting the MIUI 14 update based on Android 13.

MIUI 14: Release Schedule and Eligible Phones

Xiaomi has revealed that the flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro has started receiving the Android 13-based MIUI 14 update. And the latest Xiaomi 13 Pro is the first to come with MIUI 14 out of the box. For those who don’t know, the smartphone made its global-India debut yesterday but its’ Indian price will be announced tomorrow.

As for other Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones, the MIUI1 4 rollout will begin in Q1 2023 and this will go until Q3 2023. Here’s a look at the Xiaomi smartphones getting MIUI 14.

Q1 2023

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11x

Mi 11x Pro

Mi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro+

Redmi Note 12 Pro

Redmi 11 Prime

Redmi K50i

Q2 2023

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Xiaomi 11i

Mi 10

Mi 10i

Redmi Note 11 Pro Max

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 10T

Redmi Note 10 4G

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi 9 Power

Redmi Pad

Xiaomi Pad 5

Q3 2023

Mi 10T

Mi 10T Pro

Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11T

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi 10

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi 10 Prime (2022)

We expect more devices from the company to get the latest MIUI 14 update gradually.

MIUI 14: Features

The MIUI 14 will be lighter and will be 13GB in size, which is 4GB less than the 17GB-sized MIUI 13. MIUI 14 also ensures that the apps take up less space and hence, the less-used ones will be compressed automatically. The notifications can now be removed easily.

The update includes Smart ROM Optimization and several UI changes like bigger and tabular icons, new widgets and wallpapers, and more for a cleaner and personalized home screen. This is majorly based on the new card-style design.

Other features include on-device text recognition and some India-specific camera changes like the voice shutter, the ability to remove lines and shadows from images, and much more. We will be talking about MIUI 14 in an upcoming detailed article, so, don’t forget to check it out. Also, do let us know if your Xiaomi/Redmi phone is on the list in the comments below.