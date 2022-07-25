MIUI 14 Eligible Device List Leaked; Check It Out!

Xiaomi will be soon introducing the next-gen MIUI 14 based on Android 13, although, confirmed details are yet to arrive. Before this happens, we now have access to a leaked list of MIUI 14 eligible smartphones and it includes a number of Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones. Here’s a look at the details.

List of MIUI 14 Eligible Phones Appear

A report by XiaomiUI reveals that Xiaomi will release MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and Android 12 too. However, it won’t be based on Android 11.

MIUI 14 is expected to be announced next month and the expected date is August 16. This will coincide with MIUI’s 12th anniversary. Although, the next iteration of Xiaomi’s skin will be out with the Xiaomi 13 series, which is slated to be introduced by the end of this year.

It is expected to start reaching other Xiaomi phones in the first quarter of 2023. Here’s a look at the possible list of devices that will get MIUI 14.

Xiaomi Phones

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Ultra, Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro (both Dimensity and Snapdragon variants)

Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro

Mi 11 Lite (4G and 5G), Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi Mi 11 LE, Mi 11, Mi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro

Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi MIX 4, Xiaomi MIX FOLD, Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2

Xiaomi Civi, Xiaomi Civi 1S

Mi Note 10 Lite

Mi 10 series

Mi 10T series

Xiaomi Pad 5 series

Redmi Phones

Redmi Note 11 (4G and 5G), Note 11 SE, Note 11 Pro (4G and 5G)

Redmi Note 11T, Note 11T Pro, Note 11T Pro+

Redmi Note 11S (4G and 5G)

Redmi Note 11E, Note 11E Pro

Redmi K50, K50 Pro, K50i, K50 Gaming Edition

Redmi K50S, K50S Pro

Redmi Note 10 series

Redmi Note 10T series

Redmi Note 9 series

Redmi Note 9T series

Redmi K40 series

Redmi K40S series

Redmi K30 series

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi 10 series

Redmi 9T, Redmi 9 Power

Poco Phones

Poco X4 GT, Poco X4 Pro

Poco M4 (4G and 5G), Poco M4 Pro (4G and 5G)

Poco X3 GT, Poco X3 Pro, Poco X3

Poco M3, Poco M3 Pro

Poco F3, Poco F4

Poco M2, Poco M2 Reloaded, Poco M2 Pro

Poco M5 series

Poco C40, Poco C40+

The devices that won’t get MIUI 14 include Mi 9 series, Mi 9T series, Redmi K20 series, Redmi 10X series, Redmi Note 9 series, Redmi Note 8 series, Redmi 9 series, and Poco C3 and C31.

While details regarding MIUI 14 are rather vague, it is expected to bring all various improvements, more themes, better security features, and more. More details shall be out soon. We will let you know once we get more details on this. So, stay tuned to this space.