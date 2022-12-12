MIUI 14 Now Official; Features, Eligible Phones, and More

Besides launching the flagship Xiaomi 13 series, Xiaomi has also unveiled its next-gen skin called the MIUI 14. The Android 13-based MIUI 14 is focused on providing a simpler experience without taking up too much space on your smartphone. Check out the list of MIUI 14 features and compatible devices below.

MIUI 14: Features

MIUI 14 has a low system occupancy as compared to MIUI 13 and takes up to 1.5GB less smartphone space. With MIUI 14, Xiaomi aims to provide better optimizations for third-party apps so that they run smoothly and consume less power. There are fewer pre-installed apps; users will now have to encounter only 8 uninstallable pre-installed apps.

There are features like duplicate file merge, automatic compression of low-frequency apps, and the ability to easily turn off permanent notifications. It is said that the system fluency has been imported by 60% as compared to MIUI 13.

The visual changes include new widgets, 4 different app icon sizes, customizable folders, and animated cat/dog avatars on the home screen.

MIUI 14 also brings along new privacy and security features. This includes the local computing of sensitive data and end-to-side text recognition for faster and safer recognition of texts in pictures. Users will also get real-time subtitles during video calls.

The new version of Xiaomi’s skin also introduces the new XiaoAi AI Assistant 6.0 for multifunctional reminders, shortcuts to payment codes and transportation codes, and more. Furthermore, MIUI 14 includes faster and better Wi-Fi connectivity, family cloud service, and health sharing, among other things.

MIUI 14: Release Schedule and Eligible Devices

MIUI 14 is already available for the Xiaomi 13 series and will reach more devices in January 2023. Check out the list of the early release schedule for Xiaomi devices in China.

Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition

Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Extreme Edition, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2

The Mi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, the Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G, the Mi Pad 5 Pro, the Mi Pad 5, and the Redmi Pad should get the update by April 2023. Xiaomi will gradually roll out the Android 13-based MIUI 14 update for other phones, including the Poco phones.

One thing to note is that MIUI 14 will be out for global products in the coming months. We shall get more details on this soon.