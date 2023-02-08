Xiaomi 13 Pro Is Launching in India on February 26

It’s time for the flagship Xiaomi phone to come to India and Xiaomi has now confirmed that it will launch the Xiaomi 13 Pro in the country on February 26. The phone, which launched in China in December 2022, succeeds the Xiaomi 12 Pro and comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Leica-backed cameras, and much more. Here are the details.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Coming to India This Month

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will launch on February 26 at 9:30 pm. It will be a global launch too (at (GMT+ 5:30), just in time for MWC 2023. The event will be live-streamed via Xiaomi’s official website and social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro looks different than its predecessor and has a large square camera hump at the back. The build includes parts of nano-biological ceramic. The front has a 6.73-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1900 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+. There’s support for up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

It includes a 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor for the 50MP primary camera, along with a 50MP telephoto lens and a 5MP ultra-wide lens. The Leica tidbits include Leica Native Dual Image Quality, Leica’s color science, Leica filters, and more.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is backed by a 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast charging and reverse charging too. It runs Android 13-based MIUI 14 and gets dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, NFC, and more functionalities.

Given that Xiaomi usually launches the Pro versions of its high-end phones in India, it remains to be seen if the standard Xiaomi 13 makes it. As for the pricing, it could fall under Rs 70,000 but we need to wait until the event for a better idea. Do watch out for more information on the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Pro, which will compete with the likes of the very recent OnePlus 11, the iQOO 11, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.