Xiaomi appears to be on a launch spree at the moment. It has already unveiled budget-centric Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi 9 over the past month and is gearing up to take the wraps off entry-level Redmi 9A and Mi TV Horizon Edition over the next week. That’s not all though. The Chinese giant is looking to further its lead in the wearables market with the launch of the Mi Band 5, as well as its first smartwatch – Mi Watch Revolve, in India.

As per the latest 91Mobiles report, via reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal, Xiaomi will soon launch the Mi Band 5 (successor to Mi Band 4) and the Mi Watch Revolve (rebranded Mi Watch Color from China) in India. The report does not reveal an exact timeline but the Chinese giant unveils its ecosystem products, including the new Mi Band, Mi TVs, security cameras, and more at a dedicated event in September each year.

Since Xiaomi is launching the Mi TV Horizon Edition at a standalone event, is there a possibility of its ecosystem product launch being delayed due to COVID-19? Or maybe, the Chinese giant will hold a standalone event to launch its first smartwatch in India.

Mi Watch Revolve: Specs & Features

This is not the first time we are hearing about the Mi Watch Revolve. We have already seen reports of Xiaomi looking to rebrand Mi Watch Color, launched in China earlier this year, as the Mi Watch Revolve for global markets. And now, it appears like India may be one of the first to witness its debut.

Mi Watch Color sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display with a 454 x 454 resolution. It supports heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, sedentary alerts, and all of the other features that you find aboard the Mi Band. Mi Watch Color includes a 420mAh battery, which the company claims will last up to 14 days. It is water-resistant up to 50 meters/ 5ATM and supports GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.

In China, the smartwatch is available to buy in three color variants – Black, Gold, and Silver. It was priced at CNY 799 (around Rs. 8,599) at launch but has already been marked down to CNY 599 (around Rs. 6,499) within just six months of launch.

Mi Band 5: Specs & Features

Mi Band 5 has already made its global debut in Europe a couple of months ago. The Mi Band is the successor to the Mi Band 4 (read comparison here) and brings some major refinements in tow. It now includes a bigger 1.1-inch color AMOLED touch display. It is 20% larger than its predecessor. You now also have six new sport modes, the much-awaited 24-hour sleep tracking feature, and women’s health tracking features as well.

Mi Band 5 also fixes one of the biggest nuisances with the charging mechanism. You no longer to separate the primary pill from the band as Xiaomi has finally introduced magnetic charging with this fitness tracker. There’s no NFC, SpO2 sensor, and not even a voice assistant on board.

Keep your eyes peeled for an official announcement. We will update you once we learn more about the upcoming launch of the Mi Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve in India.