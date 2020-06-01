Xiaomi has been working on the Mi Band 5 for a while, and we have been hearing about it for some time. Now, a WeChat post by the Xiaomi Mall public account (via GizChina) confirms that the Mi Band 5 will launch on June 11 in China.

The post itself doesn’t give away much about the upcoming fitness tracker, but we have a lot of leaks and reports about the band. The Mi Band 5 is going to change the design of the tracker a bit. It seems Xiaomi is removing the slight indent on the front of the band and going for a simple, flat design this time.

There are also reports that the Mi Band 5 will come with a new type of charger. GizChina says the band is going to come with a plug-in charger instead of a cradle with pogo pins on it.

On the feature front, the Mi Band 5 will likely add NFC to the global variant as well. There are also reports that the band will come with Google Pay support. That will likely be a pretty big addition to the band allowing users to make NFC payments with Google Pay.

We have also seen reports that the Mi Band 5 will come with new analog watch faces and 5 new sports modes. It remains to be seen how much of what we have heard from reports turns out to be true when Xiaomi releases the Mi Band 5 on June 11.