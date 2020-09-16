Xiaomi will continue its launch spree in India with new additions to its IoT, as well as wearables, segment later this month. The company has already unveiled four Redmi 9-series phones in the country over the past month or so. Now, it has announced the ‘Smarter Living’ event for 12 noon on 29th September, where it will take the wraps new IoT products. This includes the much-awaited Mi Band 5, Mi Watch, and more.

Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter earlier this morning to share the ‘Smarter Living’ event launch date. The tweet includes a teaser visual, which includes hints for all of the IoT products coming to India. We have already managed to find a few of the products, so let’s take a closer look at them down below.

Announcing the 3⃣rd edition of #SmarterLiving. Excited about crazy new #IOT products we have lined up this year. Block your date:👉 Sept. 29th @ 12 noon! PS: we have all the hints in this visual. 😉RT when you see it 👀 but DO NOT share screenshots. I ❤️ #Mi #SmarterLiving2021 pic.twitter.com/3RNQt9s2fD — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 16, 2020

New Upcoming Xiaomi IoT Products in India

Mi Smart Band 5

First up, take a close look at the ‘A’ in ‘Smarter’ in the image to see the Mi Smart Band 5’s silhouette peeking through it. The Mi Smart 5 went official in Europe back in July earlier this year and is now finally making its way to India. Xiaomi has also set up a dedicated microsite for the Mi Smart Band 5 on its website.

The Mi Smart Band 5 looks similar to the Mi Smart 4 but brings meaningful upgrades to Xiaomi’s best-selling fitness tracker. It now includes a bigger 1.1-inch AMOLED panel, a magnetic charger (finally!), 24 x 7 sleep tracking, five new sport modes, up to 14-days of battery life, and more.

Mi Watch Revolve

If we go by the rumors and the circular silhouette in the ‘V’ in ‘Living in the image here, then Xiaomi also seems to be ready to debut its first-ever smartwatch to India. The Mi Watch Revolve is rumored to be a rebranded Mi Watch Color, which includes a round dial with a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display. It supports heart rate tracking and sleep monitoring, sedentary alerts, and all other features that you find on the Mi Band.

Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Xiaomi is also looking to launch in India an automatic soap dispenser. The same can be spotted in the second ‘R’ of ‘Smarter’ in the image above. The Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser is easy to setup and use.

Simply slot in four batteries, push on the button on top, and bring your hand near the nozzle. The infrared sensor will detect your hand and squirt soap into your hand. No contact necessary. I’m currently unsure whether you can use it with hand sanitizers but this seems like the need of the hour in the current scenario.

Apart from this, the image also teases the launch of a new Mi Smart Bulb, Mi Smart Shoes, and possibly, a new Air Purifier as well. The company, just like each year, will add a myriad of new IoT products to its growing portfolio at its September event. So, stay tuned for more info and in-depth coverage of these products in the coming weeks.