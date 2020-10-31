Xiaomi is looking to slowly transition users from the Mi Fit app over to Xiaomi Wear. It debuted this app alongside the Redmi Band earlier this year. And now, the Xiaomi Wear app has bagged a major update (version 2.0) today that brings a revamped UI and new features in tow.

Xiaomi Wear 2.0 is a major leap compared to the first iteration of the app. Right off the bat, you will notice that the app’s colorful new card-based UI looks cleaner. The bottom navigation bar has been updated to now include a status, workouts, health, and profile section. The app previously offered device settings and data options at the bottom.

The Status (or home screen) page, as you can see below, includes an avatar at the top along with your key fitness metrics including steps, calories, sleep duration, and more. You can access your last workout and get a deep dive into metrics such as heart rate, VO2 Max, and stress levels, among other things.

Xiaomi Wear 2.0 also makes it simpler for users to switch between devices. The new app update also supports workouts such as outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor walking, and outdoor cycling among others. The exercise heart rate feature will only work with the Mi Band 5, as per some reports.

It’s important to note that the Xiaomi Wear 2.0 update has only been rolled out to Android users in China. The new UI and features are not available to global users just yet. Also, it looks like iOS users will have to wait a while to get the update.

If you are eager to try out the Xiaomi Wear 2.0 update, you can download and install the APK file using the link right here. You might need to switch the language over to English to use the app.