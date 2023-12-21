Home > News > Lian Li Launches PC Case Fan with an LCD Display!

Lian Li Launches PC Case Fan with an LCD Display!

Satyam Kumar
comment Comments 0
new lian li pc case fans with integrated lcd screen
Image Credits: Lian Li
In Short
  • Lian Li has launched its brand-new UNI FAN TL LCD. This is a PC Case fan with an integrated screen.
  • The screen has a 1.6-inch size and 400x400 resolution. It is completely customizable.
  • Pricing starts from $46.99 for a single-fan pack.

Lian Li has launched its brand-new UNI FAN TL LCD. If you were waiting to add new fans for your PC Case, this is the best pick. Sure, it will cost you a lot. But take a look at how absolutely dope the new UNI Fans by Lian Li look, thanks to the addition of an LCD Display!

These LCD fans have a size of 1.6 inches and a resolution of 400×400. It can display whatever you want on it. Here is an example showing the CPU load (%), temperature, and the system’s fan RPM being shown on the UNI FAN TL LCD’s integrated screen.

lian li uni fan tl lcd showing cpu load, cpu temperature and system fan rpm on the integrated screen
Image Courtesy: Lian Li

You can have other system stats displayed on the UNI Fan TL LCD, too. This includes your graphics card’s temperature and load percentage. If you want to put custom designs on the UNI Fan TL LCD’s integrated screen, it supports ‘.GIF’ &. ‘MP4’ files for animated stuff. For static images, it supports ‘JPG’ & ‘PNG’ extensions.

lian li uni fan tl lcd
Image Courtesy: Lian Li

Lian Li UNI FAN TL LCD will be available in two colors – black & white. It will also be available in 120mm & 140mm sizing options. Based on what your PC case supports, you can easily add Lian Li’s dope-looking PC fan with an LCD screen to match the colors and sizing with a compatible variant. According to the company, Lian Li UNI FAN TL LCD will also be available in regular & reverse airflow designs.

Recommended Articles
NVIDIA to Release Cheaper RTX 3050 in February 2024; Check Details
Satyam Kumar Dec 19, 2023
HP to Launch the World’s Lightest 14-Inch Gaming Laptop; Here’s a First Look
Satyam Kumar Dec 19, 2023

Lian Li UNI FAN TL LCD Desktop PC Case: Price & Availability

The new Lian Li UNI FAN TL LCD desktop PC case fans have launched today. The price starts from $46.99 for a single fan. You can also get a three-fan pack for $149.99. You can buy the Lian LI UNI FAN TL LCD from Newegg.

It will be interesting to see if Lian Li will offer these fans an upcoming premium all-in-one liquid cooler. The Lian Li brand sells PC Cases, PC fans, CPU coolers, and various other accessories. We use their Galahad 360 AIO in our i9-14900K review, and it has been quite reliable over the years! Upgrading the AIO with the new Lian Li UNI FAN TL LCD is definitely an appealing upgrade.

What are your thoughts on Lian Li’s UNI FAN with integrated LCD display? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE Lian Li
#Tags
#Lian Li#PC Building

Satyam Kumar

Highly passionate about technology. Major expertise in PC hardware, the VR industry, esports-centric gear, and other gadgets. In my spare time, I'm usually researching exciting hardware breakthroughs or playing competitive games.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Eiichiro Oda Asked AI to Compose a One Piece Song; Give It a Listen!
#AI #One Piece
Eiichiro Oda Asked AI to Compose a One Piece Song; Give It a Listen!
Author Ajith Kumar
View quick summary
This year, AI fever has become the biggest thing, and One Piece author Eiichiro Oda doesn't seem to be out of the loop. With the assistance of an AI music creation tool, he produced a song titled the "YO-HO-HO We Pirates" about the One Piece series, which the team released on their official X account.
Read full article
AMD Reaffirms AM5 Socket Support Beyond 2025; Check Details
#AM5 socket #AMD Ryzen
AMD Reaffirms AM5 Socket Support Beyond 2025; Check Details
Author Satyam Kumar
View quick summary
AMD AM5 socket is used for Ryzen 7000 processors, including the incredibly popular Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Now, AMD has confirmed that it will support this motherboard socket till 2025 'and beyond'. Essentially, AMD has confirmed that AM5 motherboard users will be supported for a long time, with various new CPU upgrades coming for them in the future. While AMD will release new motherboards too, it is great to see their team reassuring everyone that AM5 will last beyond 2025.
Read full article
Apple Aims to Launch Vision Pro by February: Report
#Apple #Vision Pro
Apple Aims to Launch Vision Pro by February: Report
Author Vikhyat Rishi
View quick summary
In a recent development, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple has ramped up the production of its first-ever mixed reality headset, Vision Pro, and is planning for a launch by the end of February next year. The headset will be first available to U.S. buyers only, and it is very much possible that Apple will ask users to purchase the device in-store or pick up an online order from the store.
Read full article
New Leaks Reveal Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Date and Renders
#Samsung #Samsung Galaxy S24
New Leaks Reveal Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Date and Renders
Author Abubakar Mohammed
View quick summary
The Samsung Galaxy S24 release is due next year and some of the latest leaks suggests the phone may launch in the Galaxy Unpacked event named "Galaxy AI" on January 18, 2024. The color variants of the entire S24 series have also been leaked.
Read full article
PS Blog Game Awards 2023: See Full Winner List Here
#PlayStation
PS Blog Game Awards 2023: See Full Winner List Here
Author Sampad Banerjee
View quick summary
PlayStation Blog publishes its game of the year list for 2023. The fan-voted awards event felicitates Spider-Man 2 with most of the categories, along with The Game of the Year. Furthermore, Hogwarts Legacy takes back home the PS4 Game of the Year. Baldur's Gate and Alan Wake 2 receives few awards across the categories.
Read full article
GTA 6 Map Reportedly Teased in Official Poster
#GTA 6
GTA 6 Map Reportedly Teased in Official Poster
Author Ishan Adhikary
View quick summary
GTA 6 official poster is filled with hidden easter eggs. According to some fans, there is a map leak in it. One of the storefront glasses might have a potential view of the new Vice City map reported by some fans. The leak comes after the fans zoomed into the location and upscaled the image. It seems like an under-development version of the GTA 6 map. However, Rockstar Games have not officially confirmed or commented on it.
Read full article
Twitter (aka X) Down Currently; Tweets Not Loading (Update: Back Online)
#Twitter #Twitter Down
Twitter (aka X) Down Currently; Tweets Not Loading (Update: Back Online)
Author Anmol Sachdeva
View quick summary
Twitter is down for several users worldwide. According to reports on Down Detector, the outage began on 12:30AM EST and around 80,000 users have reported that Twitter is not working for them.
Read full article
Load More