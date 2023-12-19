HP to Launch the World’s Lightest 14-Inch Gaming Laptop; Here’s a First Look

Ever since the launch of Intel Core Ultra chips, laptop manufacturers have started to come out with a lot of new launches. HP, like others, isn’t done yet with unveiling its 2024 lineup of new laptops. According to a new leak, HP’s Omen family of gaming laptops is also receiving a major update!

The information comes from WindowsReport, which mentions that the HP Omen Transcend 14 is an upcoming gaming laptop that HP is “preparing to launch soon.”

The leak also shows several images that have been shared with an exclusive first look. The highlight factor of the Transcend 14 is that it is the “world’s lightest 14-inch gaming laptop“. This laptop is yet to be announced, but if the leaked specs are true, this bold claim could actually hold up!

HP Omen Transcend 14 will be marketed as the world’s lightest 14-inch gaming laptop | Image Courtesy: WindowsReport

The new HP Omen Transcend 14 will take advantage of the new 14th Gen Meteor Lake architecture on Intel’s latest 14th Gen Core Ultra chips. Moreover, the GPU area is quite capable here and features up to an Nvidia RTX 4070. The best part is that this upcoming laptop will manage all those specs, all the while being super light at just 1.6 kg!

In today’s market, various popular lightweight 14-inch gaming laptop designs weigh in at around at least 1.7kg. This new leak showing the impressive specs & design of the HP Omen Transcend 14 is definitely an exciting development for the future of gaming laptops!

We are seeing even lighter designs now, with extremely capable specifications. This laptop will be available in Intel’s Core Ultra 5 and Core Ultra 9 processor variants. These include the Ultra 9 185H, Ultra 7 155H, and more.

The HP Omen Transcend 14 will have a 14-inch screen. As per the leak, the laptop display will be an OLED panel with an incredibly high 2880 x 1800 (2.8K) resolution. Plus, it will have a 120Hz Refresh Rate (variable from 48-120Hz) paired with 0.2ms response time. The peak HDR brightness is mentioned at 500 nits, with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

Speaking of other specs, the laptop is also mentioned to come with Wi-Fi 7 support (with Bluetooth 5.4). Wi-Fi 6E with Bluetooth 5.3 is also mentioned. This probably means that the more expensive variant will get the latest standard.

The laptop is mentioned to feature up to 11.5 hours of battery life, with a 71Whr battery size. The port selection mentions multiple USB-A ports, a Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4 support, HDMI 2.1, and a headset jack.

Other GPU options on the laptop also include Nvidia RTX 4060 (8GB) & RTX 4050 (6GB). For RAM, HP is expected to pair this upcoming laptop with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x-7467MHz RAM. The storage will come to a 2TB. NVMe Gen4 SSD (512GB for the base variant). The laptop will also come with an HP True Vision 1080p Full HD webcam.

HP Omen Transcend 14: Price & Availability

Image Courtesy: Windows Report

While we are not too sure when this laptop is coming, we can tell you that Intel has already confirmed that the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor is not coming until Q1-2025. So, we can expect HP to unveil this laptop early next year – perhaps even at CES 2024.

Two colors of the HP Omen Transcend 14 were revealed in the leak Shadow Black and Ceramic White. For now, information on pricing is also not available.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming HP Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop? Does the RTX 4070 GPU packed in with a Core Ultra 9 CPU tempt you, especially given its portable weight of 1.6kg? Let us know in the comments below.