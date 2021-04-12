Following earlier reports, LG recently confirmed that it’s shutting down its smartphone business later this year. The company, however, will continue to sell its devices to clear existing inventories before closing down its mobile unit. So today, LG, in partnership with Flipkart, is offering an attractive discount on LG Wing, its unique and swiveling T-shaped smartphone in India.

Once-in-a-Lifetime Discount on LG Wing

The massive discount on LG Wing will be available for a limited time. The company has slashed the price by a whopping Rs 40,000 (~$535) as part of its latest “Flagship Fest” sale event, which kicked off today and continues up to 15th April.

LG Wing, for those unaware, was launched with a price tag of Rs 69,990 (~$929) in India last year. So, if you factor in the massive discount, you could get the 8GB+128GB variant of LG Wing 5G at an effective price of just Rs 29,999 (~$399). Well, if that is not the discount offer of the decade, then what is?

Moreover, you can exchange your existing smartphone and get an additional discount of up to Rs 16,500 (depending on the value of your current device). So, this can potentially bring down the price of the LG Wing 5G to Rs 13,499. Now, this is madness! However, do keep in mind that the exchange offer is only available for select regions.

LG Wing 5G: Specifications

South Korean tech giant, before showing off the Rollable Phone at CES, unveiled the LG Wing 5G with an unusual form factor back in 2020. This dual-screen device features a unique swiveling mechanism that shifts the primary front display to the top (in a horizontal orientation) to reveal the secondary screen underneath. This gives the device a one-of-a-kind, T-shaped form factor that no smartphone in the market offers.

Apart from its unusual form factor, the LG Wing rocks a Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage (expandable up to 2TB with a microSD card). There is a triple-camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV, and another 13MP ultra-wide sensor with a 117-degree FOV.

Also, there is a 32MP pop-up selfie snapper on the front, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. You can check out our hands-on video of the LG Wing 5G on YouTube right here:

Now, there is no official word from LG about this Flipkart offer. However, as per Android Authority, a company spokesperson, in a statement, said: “LG Wing is one of the most innovative devices. We wanted to offer this unique android device at a special price. In collaboration with Flipkart, this offer is valid for a limited period.”

So, will you be picking up the LG Wing at this attractive price? Or would you still go for something like the OnePlus 9R or the upcoming Mi 11 series in India? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.