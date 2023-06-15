LG Unveils Its 2023 Gram Lineup In India; Check out the Details!

LG has just introduced the new 2023 Gram laptops in India with 13th Gen Intel Evo chips, ultra-light design, portability, and much more. The lineup comprises four models, ranging from a 14-inch one to a 17-inch laptop. Find out more below.

LG Gram 2023 Lineup: Specs and Features

The 2023 Gram laptop series includes the LG Gram (17Z90R, 16Z90R, and 14Z90R), LG Gram Style (14Z90RS), LG Gram 2-in-1 (16T90R), and LG Ultra PC (16U70Q). The laptops can be configured with up to a 17-inch OLED panel with up to 500 nits of peak brightness and up to 90Hz refresh rate. The panels are in the 16:10 aspect ratio and are capable to produce DCI-P3 wide color gamut with up to 100% accuracy.

The new LG Gram, LG Gram Style, and the LG Gram 2-in-1 are powered by Intel’s Evo platform. You can grab one with up to Intel Core 13th Gen i7-1360P processor with Intel IrisXe graphics. The LG Ultra PC, on the other hand, is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5 7530U processor, paired with AMD Radeon 7 Graphics. The Gram devices can be configured with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of NvMe Gen 4 SSD.

The lineup gets up to an 80Wh battery with support for a 65W quick charge adapter. In terms of connectivity, you can get up to Bluetooth version 5.3, with Wi-Fi 6 support, a USB 4 Gen3 Type-C port, a Thunderbolt port, an audio input/output port, and much more.

The 2023 Gram series offers some standout features as well. For example, the LG Gram Style comes with a ‘hidden’ haptic touchpad with soft LED backlighting. The LG Gram 2-in-1 is focused more on productivity, with the inclusion of the LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0). Across the board, the Gram Series is equipped with LG’s slew of Security features like LG Security Guard, LG Glance by Mirametrix, and facial recognition.

You get Intel Unison and LG Sync on Mobile pre-installed with these devices. All the laptops come with Windows. Other features include dual stereo speakers, Windows Hello login, support for USB-C to RJ45 dongle, and much more.

Price and Availability

The LG Gram 2023 lineup starts at Rs 1,04,000 and can go up to Rs 2,05,000. The laptops are up for purchase via the official LG store and authorized retail vendors.

For purchases made via the LG website, you will be able to avail free certified installation and shipping. Additionally, for new users, there is an additional 5% discount.