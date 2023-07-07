LG Unveils Its Tone Fit TF7 TWS and XBOOM Audio Lineup In India

LG Electronics has introduced its 2023 lineup of audio products for India. This included the LG TONE Free Fit TF7 TWS and the XBOOM speaker series. Let’s dive deeper into the price, specifications, and other details below.

LG TONE Free Fit TF7 Earbuds: Specs and Features

The pebble-shaped Free Fit TF7 earbuds are crafted to fit every ear canal with a swivel hook at the top for a secure fit and medical-grade soft silicon tips. The earbuds rest within an oval-shaped charging case with a built-in UV LED light that can eliminate 99.9% of bacteria in 10 minutes.

The earbuds are equipped with a Sub Beamforming & Outer ANC mic to pick up environmental noise, while an inner ANC mic activates during noise cancellation. The primary Sub Beamforming mic is used to amplify vocals in noisy environments. It comes with adaptive ANC to easily switch between conversation mode, listening mode, and audio mode.

LG TONE Free Fit TF7

The TWS combines superior sound quality with a focus on health and hygiene to offer an unparalleled listening experience. It is capable to deliver natural and authentic sound quality with its dual 6mm driver units. Each driver is equipped with Meridian’s Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP) to offer a 360-degree immersive sound experience. There is a dedicated Meridian Equalizer to create a custom EQ listening preference.

The charging case is equipped with a 390mAh battery that can offer up to 30 hours of playback time without ANC and 18 hours with ANC. It takes 2 hours to fully charge the case, while the earbuds can be charged within an hour. There is support for Bluetooth 5.3, along with touch controls, Google Fast Pair, voice commands, a 3D sound stage, and more. The earbuds are also IP67 dust and sweat resistant.

LG XBOOM Speakers: Specs and Features

Under the XBOOM banner, LG has introduced the RNC9, the RNC7, and the RNC5 models respectively. Out of the box, all three speaker units ship with LG’s X-Shiny Woofers, its Super Bass Boost feature, and Bass Blast feature.

XBOOM RNC7 Party speaker

The XBOOM RN series also comes with two USB ports, Bluetooth, and FM Radio support, along with voice commands and dedicated app control for both Android and iOS. The RNC9 comes with added karaoke features like a microphone input, a guitar input, vocal effects, a key changer, and much more

All three speakers offer a dedicated party mode that offers features like party strobe lighting, multi-color lighting effects, a dedicated DJ Pad, and much more.

Price and Availability

The LG Tone Free Fit TF7 TWS will be available at Rs 12,500 while the XBOOM speaker series has a starting price of Rs 22,000. The devices will be available from August via the official LG website, leading e-commerce platforms, and all authorized retail outlets.