LG’s StanbyME 2 Blurs the Line Between TV and Tablet

Have you ever thought of a smart TV that could double as a wireless smart display? Sounds like the perfect companion device for a spacious car or to take it wherever in the house, doesn’t it? Well, the new LG StanbyME 2 does just that, and it’s on showcase at CES 2025.

LG StanbyME 2 is a 27-inch display that’s usable as a standalone TV. It has a built-in battery and can run a wireless smart display for 4 hours on a single charge. One of the best things about it is the accessory attachment mechanic. You can use a folio to have it positioned horizontally like a tablet. Or you can hang it somewhere like a seat using the strap accessory.

Image Credit: X/ @alexmaxham

As for the display, it features a 1440p unit, which is a welcome improvement from the 1080P unit on the first generation StanbyME. Besides, there is a magnetic hub to attack the remote at the top of the display, 2 x USB-C port, what looks like an HDMI port, alongside speaker grille. Moreover, it should also support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and a few USB ports, and will run LG’s webOS, just like the original StanbyME did.

The original LG StanbyME was exciting, and it’s great to see the firm launching a successor that’s not just better specifications wise, but also in terms of utility. The accessory attachment mechanic is great, and it should be interesting to see what more LG does with the same. Not to mention, the battery is integrated into the display itself and not in the base stand, like the first generation.

What are your thoughts on LG StanbyME 2 smart display device? Is it something you’ll buy for yourself? Let us know in the comments.