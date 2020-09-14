Smartphone innovation is not dead and LG is out here proving it with the launch of its latest smartphone, the LG Wing. While phone makers are busy iterating on exactly the same glass-metal design, some are making foldables and others like LG are rolling out a never-seen-before offering. LG Wing breaks the mold with a swiveling front display, which reveals a secondary display for easy multitasking on the move.

Price and Availability

The company hasn’t revealed the official price tag of the LG Wing just yet. The official blog post states that it will first go on sale in South Korea next month, followed by the US and Europe.

The phone will be available in two color variants – Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky.

LG Wing: Specs & Features

Swiveling Front Screen

You must have already seen a ton of leaks surrounding the LG Wing and its swiveling screen. But, how does it exactly work? LG Wing features a huge 6.8-inch Full-HD+ P-OLED display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 2460 x 1080-pixels resolution. Now, this screen rotates clockwise to reveal a secondary 3.9-inch G-OLED display with a 1.15:1 aspect ratio and 1240 x 1080-pixels resolution. This secondary screen sits under the primary one and has a ton of use-cases, as per LG.

Dual-Screen Use-Cases

The dual-screen form factor of the LG wing introduces new use-cases into the mix. It will enable you to watch YouTube videos on the main horizontal screen and read the comments or explore other videos on the second one. You can view directions on the main screen and play music on the secondary one. All calls and notification pop-ups show up on the secondary screen, so you can enjoy an immersive and uninterrupted content viewing experience.

LG Wing introduces a new Multi App feature that allows users to create shortcuts for pairs of apps that they want to open simultaneously on the dual screens.

Cameras

Also, if you haven’t already noticed, there is no notch or punch-hole cut-out up on the front. LG has baked a 32MP pop-up selfie camera into its latest smartphone. As for the triple rear camera array, you get a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FOV, and a 13MP ultra-wide camera with a 117-degree FOV.

One of the key highlights here will have to be the gimbal motion camera, which can only be activated in Swivel Mode. It uses one of the ultra-wide cameras and lets you control the camera angle using a joystick, FPV lock, a follow and pan mode, and a lot more. LG Wing supports a few other camera features, including Timelapse control, voice bokeh, and ASMR Recording. It also eases the video editing process as you can now use two screens to edit on one and view your cuts on the other.

Internals & Battery

Under the hood, LG Wing is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is expandable up to 2TB with a microSD card. It runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and includes a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4+ and wireless charging support. You also get a USB Type-C port, an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP54 water and dust resistance, and 3D Sound Engine features in tow.

LG Wing is the first-ever smartphone in the company’s Explorer project, which will go on to explore more such innovative form factors. It will sit alongside the standard LG Velvet-like phones and deliver unique experiences to consumers willing to bet on such experiments. It will be interesting to see whether such quirky form factors will make a comeback or foldable phones will soon carve a huge niche for themselves.