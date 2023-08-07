LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitors with 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India

LG has launched the new UltraGear OLED gaming monitors in India. With features like a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and much more, these monitors target the premium gamers of the country to provide the ultimate luxury gaming experience. Keep reading to know more.

LG UltraGear OLED: Specs and Features

The UltraGear OLED offers two distinct variants of the gaming monitor: a 27-inch QHD variant (27GR95QE) and a 45-inch WQHD variant (45GR95QE). Both monitors come with a 4-Side Virtually Borderless design and offer an 800R curvature display with a 240Hz variable refresh rate, 0.03ms of response time, and reduced motion blur. The curved display enables players to fully immerse themselves in the maximized gameplay experience.

The display is propped on an ergonomically designed stand with a variable tilt adjustment from 5 degrees to 15 degrees. You can also swivel and pivot the display with a 110mm of height adjustment. Additionally, you can use a 100×100 VESA mount to prop the display on a wall. Both variants of the monitor come with a dedicated gaming remote control and performance-centric features like Black Stabilizer, Dynamic Action Sync, Crosshair, and FPS Counter.

LG UltraGear OLED 45-inch WQHD variant

The 45-inch UltraGear OLED gaming monitor comes in a 21:9 aspect ratio with Advanced Gaming Luminance Range (AGLR), Nvidia G-SYNC, HDMI2.1 AdaptiveSync, and AMD FreeSync Premium support. The panel is capable to offer a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio with a 98.5% DCI-P3 color gamut, factory color calibration, and HDR10 support. As far as connectivity goes, it is equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports, a Display 1.4 port with DSC, three USB 3.0 ports, a 4-pole H/P out with DTS HP:X port, and an optical port for audio.

The 27-inch variant also comes equipped with Advanced Gaming Luminance Range (AGLR) technology with 98.5% DCI-P3 color gamut, factory color calibration, and HDR10 support. The panel also supports advanced OLED Pixel Dimming technology to offer a premium contrast ratio while ensuring deeper blacks and brighter whites.

To further enhance your gaming experience, the 27-inch UltraGear OLED is Nvidia G-SYNC compatible along with support for FreeSync Premium and VESA Adaptive Sync. This combination helps the monitor to deliver a tear-free and stutter-free gaming experience. In terms of connectivity, the 27-inch gaming monitor is equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports, a Display 1.4 port with DSC, and three USB 3.0 ports.

Price and Availability

The LG UltraGear OLED is priced at Rs 1,24,000 for the 27-inch QHD variant while the 45-inch WQHD variant has been announced for Rs 2,41,000. Both variants of the gaming monitor are up for sale via Amazon.

You can grab the 27-inch variant at a discounted price of Rs 84,498 and the 45-inch variant at a discounted price of Rs 1,64,997.

Buy LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitors via Amazon (1,2)