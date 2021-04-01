After launching Mi 11, the first Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone, late last year, Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra earlier this week. Today, the company has announced that its highest-end flagship smartphone, the Mi 11 Ultra, is launching in India on 23rd April.

Mi 11 Ultra India Launch Date

Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter today to confirm that Mi 11 Ultra will launch in India later in April. The company will launch the device in India at a virtual launch event scheduled for April 23. The teaser image showcases the device in all its glory, and it has been termed as “The Superphone.”

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Specifications

The Mi 11 Ultra launched alongside the Mi 11 Pro in China on March 29. It comes with a 6.81-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. The panel has a resolution of 3200 x 1440p and has a peak brightness of 1550nits. Moreover, it has Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certification, and is protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, the Mi 11 Ultra packs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The company has also integrated a new phase-change cooling system to battle the thermal issues.

Coming to the cameras, the Mi 11 Ultra features a 20MP selfie snapper at the front. At the back, there is a triple-camera setup which includes the recently announced 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor as the primary lens. The humongous camera module at the back also houses a 48MP Sony IMX586 ultra-wide lens with a 128-degree FOV and a 48MP periscope lens that can offer up to 120x digital zoom.

Now, the most intriguing aspect of the device is its tiny secondary display right beside the camera lenses. It acts as a viewfinder when the user takes selfies with the back cameras. Moreover, it can be used as an always-on-display, and users can also receive or decline calls, see the battery charging info, and other details.

The Mi 11 Ultra also packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging and 67W wireless fast-charging. Further, it is the first Xiaomi device to come with an IP68 rating for protection against water and dust.

Price & Availability

The device comes in two color options – Black and White. It is priced at CNY 5,999 (~Rs 66,500) for the 8GB + 256GB base variant. The 12GB + 256GB variant retails for CNY 6,499 (~Rs 71,999) and the highest-end 12GB + 512GB variant comes at a price of CNY 6,999 (~Rs 77,530).

Currently, there are no leaks for the Indian pricing of the Mi 11 Ultra. Further, we are unsure whether the company is planning to bring the standard and Pro variants of its flagship smartphone to India as well. So, stay tuned for more information.