LG Launches New 2023 OLED TVs in India; Check out the Details!

As part of its 10-year anniversary, LG has introduced a plethora of OLED TVs in India. The standout TVs amongst them are the ‘world’s largest’ 97-inch OLED TV and the ‘world’s first’ flexible gaming OLED TV, as claimed by LG. Keep reading to know more.

LG OLED TVs Lineup: Specs and Features

LG has released 21 different models across its numerous OLED series. This contains the 97-inch OLED TV at 97 inches, the curved gaming OLED TV, along with an 8K OLED TV under the z3 series. Some of the other series include the OLED Evo Gallery edition G3 series, the OLED Evo C3 series, the OLED B3, and A3 series TVs. Overall, the OLED TVs range from 42 inches to 97 inches.

The new TVs are powered by LG’s latest α9 Gen 6 Intelligent Processor. The processor uses AI and Deep Learning to deliver premium sound and display quality. The AI Picture Pro functionality is crucial for aspects like dynamic tone mapping and lifelike HDR picture quality. The Evo series OLED TVs can map and control the brightness on a pixel-by-pixel basis, thanks to the proprietary Brightness Booster Max technology. This is made possible via a new light control architecture and light-boosting algorithms.

The TVs come with a dedicated Game Optimizer to easily switch and access game-centric features. The TVs have a 0.1ms response time, G-SYNC, and FreeSyn Premium support. There’s support for HDMI 2.1 and VRR too.

LG gaming curved OLED TV

All 21 models come with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. The AI-enabled Sound Pro functionality uses the TV’s built-in speaker system to deliver virtual 9.1.2 surround sound. There’s support for LG soundbars to offer a multi-channel IMAX-enhanced DTS:X sound experience.

The 2023 OLED TVs come with the latest version of webOS and a redesigned UI to enhance user experience. There is a brand new home interface that houses a new “Quick Cards” feature. This interface creates ease of access to your most used apps and services, grouped under categories like Music, Sports, and so on. Using the LG Smart Cam accessory, you can use your OLED TV for video calling. The smart cam comes with a built-in HD camera, dual mic, and multi-view function. There is also a physical privacy shutter.

Price and Availability

The 2023 LG OLED TVs start from Rs 1,19,990 and go up to Rs 75,00,000. You can purchase the TVs via LGs official website.