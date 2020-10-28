LG has launched its much-hyped phone with a swiveling screen, the LG Wing, in India. The device is part of LG’s Explorer project and was first announced in South Korea, the US, and Europe last month.

LG Wing: Specs

The main attraction of the LG Wing is undoubtedly the display. You get the primary 6.8-inch Full-HD+ P-OLED display with 2460 x 1080 resolution, which when expanded, reveals the secondary 3.9-inch G-OLED display with a 1.15:1 aspect ratio and 1240 x 1080 pixel resolution.

Under the hood, LG Wing runs on a Snapdragon 765G chipset. You get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with the device. Unfortunately, LG has skipped the 256GB storage variant for the Indian market. However, you can expand the storage with the help of a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the LG Wing boasts a triple camera setup consisting of a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FOV, and a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 117-degree FOV. When you’re in swivel mode, you can use the 12MP ultra-wide sensor as a gimbal motion camera. You also get a 32MP pop-up camera for selfies.

LG Wing runs on Android 10 with LG’s UX, along with a few special features to help you efficiently use the dual screens on the device. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, and a USB-C port. Meanwhile, the 4,000mAh battery present in the device supports Quick Charge 4.0+. You also get wireless charging with this quirky phone.

LG Wing: Price and Availability

LG Wing comes in Aurora Gray, Illusion Sky color variants. The device is priced at Rs.69,990. It will go on sale in the country from the 9th of November.