7 Years Later, a New HDMI Standard Could Be Coming Soon

Can you believe that it has been almost 7 years since the last version of HDMI came out? The HDMI 2.1 was released on November 28, 2017, and since then there have been no major updates on it. This has been quite a long gap, and things have improved a lot over this period for cables and standards. But we could be seeing a new HDMI 2.2 standard make its debut next year.

According to an email sent to Engadget from the HDMI forums, a new HDMI specification will be announced a day before CES 2025 kicks off on January 6th. There are not many details on what could this new HDMI bring to the table.

The only information provided is this next-gen standard “enables a wide range of higher resolutions and refresh rates and will be supported with a new HDMI Cable”.

Image Credit: Vitali Stock/ Shutterstock

As mentioned above, it’s been 7 long years since we saw any major changes in HDMI cables. Now it isn’t exactly clear whether this will be the release of HDMI 2.2 standard. Or would it be a minor update like HDMI 2.1b which was released just last year. The last version added support for 10K resolutions and a higher bandwidth of up to 48Gbps. The information is very scarce on the topic. So, we will have to wait till January 6th for the final release.

HDMI might not get as much attention as other cable standards, but it plays a crucial role in the modern world in bringing us the entertainment that we so dearly enjoy. It made connecting between devices so simple as compared to the AV cables we used to have back in the day.