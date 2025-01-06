LG’s New G5 and Other OLED TV Series Unveiled at CES 2025

2024 was the year when the demand for OLED TVs was relatively higher than previous years. LG, Samsung, and Sony are some of the major players leading the OLED revolution, and 2025 will only get better for AV enthusiasts. That’s because LG’s already kick-starting the year with its latest G5, C5, and M5 OLED TVs at CES 2025.

Last year’s G4 was a hit for LG and the firm hopes the G5 could be as well. G5 is LG’s flagship OLED TV lineup and is available in a wide array of sizes — 48, 55, 65, 77, 83, and 97 inches. With the latest OLED, LG is ditching MLA for Four-stack OLED technology.

For those unaware, MLA uses microscopic lenses to enhance brightness while being power efficient. It’s known for offering great viewing angles and helps firms maintain slimmer overall profile for the TV. The four-stack technology is just as its name suggests, it consists of four emissive layers instead of two, resulting in improved brightness and efficiency. Four-stack OLED is seemingly more durable and brighter.

LG G5 Flagship OLED Gets Better?

Image Credit: LG

The LG G5 has a peak refresh rate of 165 Hz (vs 144 Hz on G4) and can sustain 120 Hz with relative ease. The brightness has also been bumped to 1800 nits from last year’s 1500 nits. LG said the LG G5 features a Brightness Booster Ultimate technology to, well, boost the overall brightness and make the colors pop.

Besides, the party trick of 2024 carries over to 2025, and that’s AI. LG claims it further improves the sound and picture quality, and adds LLM features like AI search and AI chatbot.

Besides the G5, the M5 was also unveiled at CES and features a 144Hz refresh rate. M series TVs come with a unique selling point each year, and the selling point for the latest LG G5 series is its wireless connectivity. Also, like the G5, the M5 this year uses Four-stack tech as well.

LG’s core lineup has also been refreshed with the C5 which comes in 6 sizes — 42, 48, 55, 65, 77, and 83 inches. Out of all, only the 55, 65, and 77-inch variants of the LG C5 feature brightness-boosting enhancements. The C5 ships with Gen8 Alpha 9 processor, the M5 with Gen 2 Alpha 11, and the G5 with Alpha 11 AI.

What are your thoughts on LG’s new OLED TVs unveiled at CES? Let us know in the comments. The company also unveiled the next-gen StanbyME 2 which you might want to check out.