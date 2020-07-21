As part of its expansion plans, Reliance Industries recently launched dedicated mobile applications for JioMart on Android and iOS. The app has now already crossed 1 lakh downloads on the Google Play Store.

JioMart app has also managed to secure a place in Google Play’s Top Charts. At the time of writing this article, the app holds the seventh position in Google Play’s top 10 shopping apps in the country.

JioMart’s mobile apps witnessed a rise in popularity after the company slashed the minimum order requirement for free deliveries at its 43rd Annual General Meeting last week. While users had to hit Rs.750 cart value to be eligible for free deliveries before, the service now offers free deliveries on all orders.

To put that in perspective, Amazon, Grofers, and Flipkart offer free deliveries for orders worth Rs.499 and more. Meanwhile, BigBasket has set the minimum order value to Rs.1200 to be eligible for free orders.

Jiomart offers multiple payment options including Net Banking, Credit/Debit Cards, Sodexo for food products, ROne loyalty points, and Cash on Delivery. The company says the products on JioMart are sold five percent below the maximum retail price.

After initial pilots, Reliance started testing JioMart in Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan a few months back through WhatsApp. The company then expanded its service to over 200 cities across the country in May.

At Reliance AGM, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had revealed that JioMart was getting over 250,000 orders a day. If the growing app installation numbers are any indication, the daily order figures are likely to have got multiplied by now.

Download Jio Mart (Android | iOS)