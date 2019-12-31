Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, first disrupted India’s telecom sector with Reliance Jio back in 2016 and has since continued to expand the company’s reach to new avenues. We have already seen the launch of Jio Gigafiber, AJIO e-commerce store, Jio Gate apartment security app, and a lot more. However, Ambani is looking to slap the well-known Jio brand to even more services and that has led to the birth of JioMart.

Yes, JioMart is Reliance Industries’ (RIL) take on hyperlocal grocery delivery services and will be operated by Reliance Retail. It was initially launched as a pilot for Jio users in Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan in Maharashtra earlier this year. But today, the company has quietly made JioMart official and plans to expand its service across India in 2020. The service will take on well-known grocery delivery services, including the likes of BigBasket, Grofers, Amazon Prime Now, and others.

Reliance has already set up a dedicated JioMart website and is marketing the platform as “Desh ki Nayi Dukan,” where it will enable you to buy over 50,000 grocery products. This will include everything from daily staples and veggies to skincare and household items. It doesn’t let you place orders at the moment and is instead a landing page to register your interest in JioMart.

JioMart is looking to entice users by offering benefits worth Rs. 3,000 to those who pre-register on the website. The website further reveals that the service will bring free home delivery (with no minimum order value and an express delivery option) and a no-questions-asked return policy. We will have to see about the ‘never seen before savings’ claim that the company makes on the website.

As per previous reports, JioMart is looking to connect over three crore offline retailers to over 20 crore households in the country. It has adopted an approach similar to Amazon Prime Now and Grofers – building an online-to-offline (O2O) marketplace. This means it would be sourcing grocery and household items for delivery from nearby offline retailers, especially its own Reliance Fresh outlets – but we will have to wait for an official word on the same.

JioMart’s website currently doesn’t let you place orders but it does mention that Reliance will bring both Android and iOS apps for the grocery delivery service very soon. We have pre-registered for the service (you should too) and will update you once the service goes live for us.