iPhone 14 Offer: Now Get a Cashback of Rs 5,000 on JioMart

If you are thinking of buying the new iPhone 14, you might be intrigued by the current offer. JioMart is offering a cashback of Rs 5,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 14. Check out the details below on how you can get one for yourself.

iPhone 14 Cashback Offer on JioMart

JioMart’s instant cashback offer will bring the starting price of the iPhone 14 down to Rs 74,900. Currently, the base 128GB model costs Rs 79,900. This cashback offer can be applied with the help of an HDFC Bank credit card and EMI option.

You can also get up to Rs 750 off as a welcome offer. Plus, a report by Mint suggests that the iPhone 14 can be further discounted at Rs 2,000, effectively costing Rs 72,900. However, the additional Rs 2,000 discount is for offline purchases only.

JioMart is also offering instant cashback of Rs 3,000 on the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 and a cashback of Rs 4,000 on the iPhone 14 Pro. There’s a discount of up to 18% on the iPhone 11 Pro, 12, 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, and the 13 mini. You can check out the deals over here in case you wish to go for an older iPhone.

As for the iPhone 14, it comes with a design similar to the iPhone 13 and has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, a tweaked A15 Bionic chip, 12MP dual rear cameras, iOS 16, an all-day battery life, and more. It comes in Blue, Starlight, Purple, Midnight, and (PRODUCT)RED colorways.

In related news, Apple has roped in Pegatron as the second manufacturer of the iPhone 14 in India. To recall, India started making the iPhone 14 in India after its launch, which is pretty early for ‘Made in India’ iPhones. Foxconn was given the job. Further expanding production means that Apple is pretty serious about making India an important manufacturing hub, thus, moving its hub from China.

So, will you buy the iPhone 14 at the currently available discount? Let us know in the comments below.

Buy iPhone 14 via JioMart (Rs 74,900)